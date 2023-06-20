ITALIAN SKY RACE CHAMPIONSHIP IN PAIRS FISKY

A warm sunny day welcomed the athletes who arrived from all over Italy in Valtartano to compete for the tricolor title. In the pairs race on the technical course drawn on the peaks of the Orobie Valtellinesi, it was a real challenge for the conquest of the podium. In the long climb of Val Corta the favorites of the day Ruga and Brasi immediately forced the pace gaining an important margin over their direct opponents. After having covered the panoramic ridge bordering the Bergamo area, the fugitives reached the top of the hill at the Gpm of Cima Lemma in 1h’28’17”. Second position for the Della Mina – Pomoni duo about 2′ behind. Provisional third position for Carrara and Arrigoni from Bergamo at the top in 1h’31’55”. In the long descent and crossing with passage to the lakes of Porcile and in the pastures of Gavedo the Recastello standard-bearers then managed the advantage over the pursuers.

Fabio Ruga and Iacopo Brasi then crossed the finish line in Tartano with a time of 2h 31′ 20”, conquering the Italian SkyRace Pairs title. Behind them second position for Davide Della Mina (Team Valtellina) and Luigi Pomoni (Falchi Lecco) at 1’14”, completing the podium Luca Carrara (Skyrunning Adventure) and Luca Arrigoni (Pegarun) at 6’22” from the first couple. After a downhill battle, the young Gs Cometa standard-bearers Gabriele Gaggero and Matteo Porro conquer the fourth place, while fifth place for the Skyrunning Adventure duo Luca Compagnoni and Simone Fioroni. The top ten is completed in order by Giovanni Tacchini – Alessandro Gadola (Team Valtellina/Sc Valtartano), Mauro Manenti – Dario Songini (Team Valtellina), Silvio Speziale – Tommaso Caneva (Sc Valtartano), Nicola Brida – Gabriel Taddei (Brenta Team) and Manola Pertusini – Matteo Molinari (Nsc Bellagio).

For women triumphal ride on the paths of Valtartano for the Pegarun standard-bearers Elisa Pallini and Roberta Jacquin who with the time of 3h11’00” conquered the 20th edition of the Summer Rally of Valtartano and the Italian title SkyRace in Pairs.

Behind them there was a challenge for second place, with the second step conquered by Maria Gusmeroli – Skye Sturm of Team Valtellina and Sc Valtartano, while third position went to Sofia Ceciliani and Elisa Mazzolini of Team Valtellina. The top five is completed by Melissa Del Vincenzo and Giulia Gherardi (Sportiva Lanzada) and Monica Confeggi and Sandra Paganoni (Pol Albosaggia/SC Valtartano). In the category reserved for mixed couples, success never in question for Laura Tiraboschi and Daniele Bettinaglio (Recastello).

Instead, in the 16 km race designed in Val Lunga it was a real challenge for victory, with Francesco Bergamaschi who tried to make the difference uphill, going downhill under Passo Tartano with a 40” lead over Francesco Della Torre. In the long crossing and descent towards the finish line, the overtaking with the Recastello Radici Group athlete Francesco Della Torre took place, who conquered the victory with a time of 1h35’33”. Second position for Francesco Bergamaschi (Team Valtellina) 14” behind while Stefano Meinardi (Osa Valmadrera) completed the podium at 5’32” behind the winner. Marco Barlascini (CSI Morbegno) and Stefano Spini (Team Valtellina) complete the day’s top five.

Success for the women’s favorite of the day Cinzia Cucchi (Castelrider) with 2h06’16”, second position separated by 28” by Elena Caliò (Team Pasturo), while Michela Scherini (Albosaggia) placed in 2h16’31”. Laura Tacchini (Team Valtellina) and Martina Bruni (Pidaggia) follow in order.

