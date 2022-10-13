Italian on the recovery of Nico Gonzalez and the criticisms addressed to the team

Vincenzo Italianoto the microphones of Sky Sportcommented on the clear victory of the Fiorentina, 5-1 about Hearts:

We went in goal on inactive ball, in goal with the attackers, there are no easy games in this competition. It was a positive day, happy for the guys because we didn’t come from an easy time. Never lose sight of our identity, what we do during the week, if we abandon what we are no longer ourselves, you begin to distort us. reacting in this way means that the kids have character.

Nico? We continue not to be cold and lucid, we have made too many mistakes. Since he is in him on the pitch he has to kick him. He needs it because he needs trust and minutes. We need to give him polish and continuity, he is a different player from the others we have in the squad.

Calendar? There is too little time to prepare for matches, with great intensity and rhythm. S struggles to get ready, plus you lose workouts. Matches help you do what you don’t do during the week, we wanted this European experience and we enjoy it. Gratitude? It hurts, there is no memory, you do not remember anything, you look at what is happening today and immediately, I’m used to it because it is part of our job, always with our heads held high, trying to make those who lose confidence change their minds. The boos in the last race hurt everyone, I told the guys to try and turn them into applause. See also Daniele wins and Nardi grows close to 57 meters Marco Lingua celebrates 44 years with success

