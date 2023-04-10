In the absolute competitions, two athletes from Valtellina, Giulia Compagnoni and Nicolò Canclini, prevailed. Giulia Compagnoni, from the Army Sports Center, had shown since the qualifications that she had something more than her opponents and in the final she imposed her law from the first meters , imposing itself in the end in a clear way. The only one who, at least in the initial part, tried to counter her was the Friulian of the Bachmann Sport College Mara Martina, second. Completing the podium was Lisa Moreschini, from the Fiamme Gialle Ski Group.

«It’s the first time I’ve won a sprint in my twelve-year career and it’s the first time I’ve competed in Cortina, on a truly beautiful and well-prepared course» comments Giulia Compagnoni. “I’m closing a season that went really well, I didn’t expect such a performance: the thing that satisfies me the most is the consistency I’ve had throughout the year, a consistency I’ve never been able to have in the past”.

In the men’s field, as predicted, everyone was behind Nicolò Canclini, born in 1997, from the Carabinieri Sports Center, who in the final got the better of the tandem from the Army Sports Center Rocco Baldini and Luca Tomasoni, both born in 2002. «Nice challenge with everyone these young people» says Canclini, silver at the World Championships in early March in the medley relay together with Giulia Murada. «In the national team I feel young but here I felt old with all these guys who are very strong and very motivated. They gave me a hard time on this beautiful course and in this format which will be the Olympic one. I am happy to have checked it out and to have reconfirmed myself as a sprint tricolor. I am fifth overall and fourth overall in the World Cup standings. After Easter there will be the finals in Norway, I’ll try to climb a bit».

The Italian title in the youth categories was won by Marlies Sartori (Agonistica Campiglio) and Matteo Blangero (Sci club Valle Ellero) among the Under 16s; Alice Maniezzo (Sci club Corrado Gex) and Erik Canovi (Polisportiva Albosaggia) in the Under 18 category; Noemi Junod (Army Sports Centre) and Leonardo Vincenzo Taufer (Ski Alp Valdobbiadene) in the Under 20 category; Lisa Moreschini (Fiamme Gialle) and Rocco Baldini (Army Sports Center) in the Under 23 category.