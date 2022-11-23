Home Sports Italian Super Cup: Milan-Inter on January 18 in Riyadh
Italian Super Cup: Milan-Inter on January 18 in Riyadh

Lega Serie A has made official the time and date of the 2022-23 EA Sports Super Cup: Milan-Inter will be played on Wednesday 18 January 2023 in Riyadh, at the “King Fahd International Stadium” in Saudi Arabia, starting at 10 pm local time (8 pm Italian time) . The match will be broadcast live on Canale 5. On the pitch will be the Rossoneri champions of Italy and the Nerazzurri, holders of the Italian Cup. This is the thirty-fifth edition of the Super Cup, the twelfth to be played outside Italy.

November 23rd – 10.46pm

