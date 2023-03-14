The Assembly of Serie A league marked a turning point for the Italian Super Cup. President Mess announced the new format of the competition. The League has accepted the proposal of theSaudi Arabiawhere the Super Cup will be based for the next six years, starting from the next edition.

🏆 Italian Super Cup, who will be able to participate

The new format is based on the Spanish one, where it will no longer be two clubs competing for the cup in a final but four teams will be involved. The Super Cup included the challenge between the winner of the Italian Cup and Serie A, with the new format, the first two classified in the league and the two finalists of the Coppa Italia will compete.

In home Juventus meanwhile we start planning for the future. Regardless of what the results and judgments at the end of the season will be, some players have not lived up to expectations and therefore will not be confirmed by the Bianconeri. Among them is Leandro ParedesArgentine midfielder who joined on loan from PSG. His season was decidedly disappointing, so much so that he has now lost his starting position and has also been overtaken in the hierarchies by the baby barrenechea.

Juventus will not redeem him and he won’t ask for the renewal of the loan, so he will return to PSG, but most likely he won’t stay there. He followed in his footsteps l’Atletico Madrid: it is not excluded that Paredes’ future could thus be in Spain.

🔵 Laurienté hit, first contacts with Naples

Instead, whoever is enchanting in Serie A is Armand Laurente. The French winger, author of 7 goals and 6 assists for the Sassuolo in Serie A, it is attracting more and more admirers. The neroverde club is aware of the fact that it will not be able to keep him in the event that some big company comes to court him. And in this regard, the first approaches seem to have already been there: in particular the Napoli in Serie A he has expressed interest in the player, also in anticipation of a farewell from Lozano in the summer. Also in Premier League there are second-tier companies that follow it carefully.

Laurienté was bought in the summer from Lorient for 10 million euros. Snatching him from Sassuolo now won’t be easy: his value, in fact, is around 20-25 million euros. The suitors are warned.