The Fiorentina coach charges his team and encourages Jovic: “Even a dirty goal can help him”

“We come here to Scotland to try to be bold, to force our hand a little: we need a victory, the ranking is asking us.” Vincenzo Italiano’s press conference before the match with Hearts resembles a warning to sailors (read, the team). Winning or remaining permanently anchored to the slums of the Conference group: Fiorentina are at the most classic seasonal crossroads.

REDEMPTION — “We want to get a full result and we’ll try tomorrow.” The Viola coach has no doubts, but he must take into account the biggest problem: the goal that isn’t there. “The last twenty minutes in Bergamo we tried to put in all the forwards to try to score goals. I saw positive responses also by changing the set-up and putting Cabral and Jovic together. A solution that convinced me against Atalanta, but tomorrow against the players. Hearts we could change again, “he added.

JOVIC SPEECH — When it comes to goals, we must inevitably refer to Luka Jovic, a sad dancer of a Viola who has default risk numbers in front of goal: eight goals in ten matches, of which only one by Serbian. It is reasonable to expect more: “On Jovic’s part in Bergamo I saw a different spirit, he took over well. He needs trust first of all from himself and then from those around him. I saw him well in training and I’m sure that , by continuing to create and propose, the goals will come from the attackers. Even the outsiders must go towards the goal. ” In short, what does Jovic need to break free? “Even a dirty goal can increase self-esteem”, concluded Vincenzo Italiano. Hearts permitting. See also Us Open, women, Paolini out with Swiatek

October 5, 2022 (change October 5, 2022 | 21:56)

