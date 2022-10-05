Home Sports Italian takes charge of Fiorentina: “Necessary victory in the Conference”
The Fiorentina coach charges his team and encourages Jovic: “Even a dirty goal can help him”

“We come here to Scotland to try to be bold, to force our hand a little: we need a victory, the ranking is asking us.” Vincenzo Italiano’s press conference before the match with Hearts resembles a warning to sailors (read, the team). Winning or remaining permanently anchored to the slums of the Conference group: Fiorentina are at the most classic seasonal crossroads.

REDEMPTION

“We want to get a full result and we’ll try tomorrow.” The Viola coach has no doubts, but he must take into account the biggest problem: the goal that isn’t there. “The last twenty minutes in Bergamo we tried to put in all the forwards to try to score goals. I saw positive responses also by changing the set-up and putting Cabral and Jovic together. A solution that convinced me against Atalanta, but tomorrow against the players. Hearts we could change again, “he added.

JOVIC SPEECH

When it comes to goals, we must inevitably refer to Luka Jovic, a sad dancer of a Viola who has default risk numbers in front of goal: eight goals in ten matches, of which only one by Serbian. It is reasonable to expect more: “On Jovic’s part in Bergamo I saw a different spirit, he took over well. He needs trust first of all from himself and then from those around him. I saw him well in training and I’m sure that , by continuing to create and propose, the goals will come from the attackers. Even the outsiders must go towards the goal. ” In short, what does Jovic need to break free? “Even a dirty goal can increase self-esteem”, concluded Vincenzo Italiano. Hearts permitting.

See also  Us Open, women, Paolini out with Swiatek

October 5, 2022 (change October 5, 2022 | 21:56)

