Despite the scarcity of rainfall this winter, the snow conditions in Sella Nevea are still excellent and therefore the performance of the original route is guaranteed.

The dances will open on Saturday, in the afternoon, with the vertical competition. On Easter Monday, however, the main event is scheduled, the 66th edition of the Monte Canin Ski Mountaineering, a race valid for the Italian Ski Mountaineering Team Championship. The athletes will compete on a technical route of 18 km and 1900 m in altitude with technical passages towards Sella Ursic and then the ascent on foot towards Monte Forato, the natural border with neighboring Slovenia.

In conjunction with the team competition, there will also be the promotional individual competition, which will take place on the same route and the FISI individual competition with reduced routes for U18 and U20 athletes

It will be a great show for both the athletes and their companions who want to follow the race from the Gilberti Hut, from where, looking upwards, you can admire a large part of the route and see the passage of the athletes on various occasions.

For more information: www.teamskyfriul.com/evento/skialp-canin/

