ITALIAN YOUTH CHAMPIONSHIPS | Sportdimontagna.com

Cortenova, venue for a very classic “meeting” for provincial cross country teams but also for the second 2021 round of the Absolute individual Italian Mountain Championships, will propose 285 athletes running for the youth tricolors, to which must be added the 157 registered for the “surrounding” tests for boys and Beginners. The track will offer a decidedly convincing stage: “There are a bit all the characteristics of mountain running, with constant changes of pace, a harder climb to repeat and a nice alternation of terrain characteristics, between path, meadow and dirt road” the comment of Paolo Germanetto, blue manager for the mountain running sector.

STUDENTS – The men’s race (4.5 km) awaits the test of Vittore Simone Borromini (Toscana Atletica Jolly, PHOTO Grana/FIDAL on home page) with great interest: the Sicilian athlete who moved to Tuscany dominated the last tricolor cross and in 2022 , while still a cadet, took bronze at the European Youth Olympic Festival over 3000m. Borromini also tries to add mountain running to the track and meadows, a combination that Yeman Crippa and Nadia Battocletti already did before him, just to remain among the top Azzurri. Possible rivals include two guys who already finished in the top ten last year, Nicola Pisoni (Gs Trilacum) and the Lombard regional champion Luca Curioni (GP Valchiavenna, PHOTO by Andrea Zoanni on the right), but also the pairing of Sport Project Vco made up of Simone Abbatecola and Pietro Ruga (last year winners of the national Cadet relay trophy with Athletics i Due Soli): Curioni was fifth in the International Under 18 Cup in Saluzzo 2022, a race in which Alessio Romano (Atl Roata Chiusani), also in the race on Sunday in Cortenova. Attention also to Lorenzo Tomera (GP Valchiavenna), recently growing on the 3000m floors.

In the women’s race (3.5 km) the red circle must still be affixed to the same surname: expected at the start Federica Borromini (Atl. Cascina), silver a year ago, on a podium on which Melissa Bertolina also climbed (in third place). Atl. Alta Valtellina), another girl to follow in Cortenova. From the top ten 2022 to the starting ribbons of the 2023 tricolor there will also be Alessia Pozzi (GSD Genzianella): like Bertolina and Borromini, Pozzi was also blue in Saluzzo last summer. To be followed in the first year of the category also Licia Ferrari (SA Valchiese) and Silvia Signini (Atl. Stronese Nuova Nordaffari), tricolor gold and bronze Cadette 2022, and Alice Gastaldi (Atl. Roata Chiusani).

CADETS / AND – The Cadette test (2250 meters) will offer the tricolor silver 2022 Paola Parotto (US Quercia) at the start: in that tricolor, two other 2008 athletes also finished in the first six of the match, Chanthuek Savoldelli (Atl. Ossolana Vigezzo) and Tabatha Spini (GP Talamona). Isotta Piotti (Atl. Pietrasanta Versilia) was instead second in the cross tricolor Cadette 2023, also among the possible favourites. The silver cross from Gubbio will also be present in Cortenova in the Cadets (3.5 km): Nicola Girardini (Atl. Tione), already bronze in the mountains a year ago, is one of the most eagerly awaited boys in the men’s race. Piuro 2022 also landed in the top ten the reigning Italian champion at relay level Filippo Bertazzini (Pol. Albosaggia), Francesco Gianola (Premana) and Alessio Zandonella (Atl. Valli di Cembra), both in the cast of Cortenova.