First Balotelli network in Switzerland. The striker from Brescia found his way to the goal from a penalty kick in the match against Winterthur but was unable to avoid a heavy home defeat. 1-3 for the guests and ranking that does not smile to the Tramezzani team. The Italian coach must find the right balance: fourteen points in nine games and a very fluctuating trend.
