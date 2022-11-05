The Italy of rugby restarts after the defeat against Georgia last July and in the first challenge of the Autumn Nations Series wins a clear victory against Samoa, beaten 49-17 in Padua. A convincing performance from the Azzurri of Kieran Crowley, which gives morale also in view of the next two commitments, much more complicated, next Saturday in Florence with Australia and then with South Africa. Italy left no way out for the host national team, resisting its overbearing start – with a goal canceled by the Tmo – and gradually taking its measures.

The first Italian attack immediately led to the advantage, with a penalty converted by Allan for a held on the ground by the opponents. Halfway through the first half, the Azzurri widened the gap thanks to Brex, which on the development of a touch-off took the defense off guard and crushed in half between the posts, facilitating the transformation of the extreme of the Harlequins’ extreme. Only two minutes later, Italy has crossed the goal line again with Bruno who has finalized a dive action all in hand capable of thrilling the public. Even before the break, the national team secured the result with two free-kicks from Allan and Garbisi and the third try from Ioane, who set the score 28-0 on the development of another well-conducted touchdown. Everything worked in the first half: careful defense, fast play, excellent direction by the Varney-Garbisi duo and above all few mistakes.

The second half did not change things and after only three minutes the fourth try arrived, the second of Ioane, who took the ball on 22, accelerated resisting the tackles and scoring on the flag. At 35-0, for the transformation of Allan, Crowley made changes and Samoa took advantage of it, finding the first points with a try from Seuteni, but immediately the blue response arrived, with the rookie Lorenzo Cannone in the goal and therefore Bruno’s brace that brought the Azzurri to 49, thanks to two perfect transformations by Garbisi. In the final, Samoa scored two more goals with Paia’aua and McFarland for the final 49-17.