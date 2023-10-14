Italvolley, scattered considerations on Mazzanti’s resignation

After the last turbulent summer and with an Olympics to conquer, women’s Italvolley separates from its coach.

And in the end, it thundered so much that it rained. Davide Mazzanti is no longer the coach of the Italian women’s national volleyball team. In an official note, Federvolley announced the interruption of the employment relationship with the coach from the Marche region, who, we read, held a conference yesterday “passionate speech retracing his mandate, in a climate of general emotion”followed by “a sincere and warm applause from the Federal Council”. After a turbulent summer, to put it mildly, Mazzanti’s story with Italvolley ends in the only possible way and, although the applause from the federal council was certainly heartfelt, the situation instead calls for maximum attention: eight months before the Olympics, without having the certainty of getting there, the women’s Italvolley bench is vacant.

Let’s start from the end, the last summer. And more precisely, from the results of last summer. In fact, the national team played in three competitions: VNL, European and Pre-Olympic: in all three competitions, the minimum objectives were not achieved, especially at the European Championship where they even remained off the podium and at the Pre-Olympic Olympic where, in a powder keg climate, we did not qualify for Paris. The results of the pre-Olympic summer are therefore decidedly disappointing, but they are the result of the way in which these competitions were arrived at: in drawing up the call-ups, Mazzanti surprisingly left out numerous big names (above all De Gennaro, but also Bosetti , Chirichella, Folie). In retrospect he explained it by saying that “it would have been the only way to keep the team in hand”, admitting, de facto, that he had at least partially lost control of it. In the European Championship it was still there Paola Egonu, but since they accuse us of giving her too much space, we don’t talk much about it: after spending most of the time on the bench during the continental event, she “agreed” not to be there in the pre-Olympic. Like her, too Alessia Orro, officially injured. In short, calls that caused a sensation, but if they had brought brilliant results they would not have been questionable: as always, “There are those who like mint popsicles, those who like lemon, but only those who win are right”, and this “alternative” Italvolley achieved results that were not up to par: in a climate of showdown, even the Olympic qualifiers ended in the worst possible way, sealing the fate of the now former coach.

Before last summer, Mazzanti had achieved excellent results, and this must be said to avoid any misunderstanding. In his management, since 2017, women’s Italvolley has experienced years of splendor and success: after the immediate silver at the World Grand Prix (2017), he won the 2021 European Championships and the 2022 VNL, and won two other medals world championships (silver 2018, bronze 2022) and another European one (bronze 2019). A frankly very rich palmares, tarnished only by the elimination at the Tokyo Olympics which, with hindsight, are perhaps the moment from which the debacle began. However, it would be ungenerous not to pay tribute to Mazzanti what is Mazzanti’s: because he was probably the coach who led the Italian national team to the longest and most lasting period of success, and because, above all in his first phase, he managed to make the talent of numerous athletes, giving a propulsive push to the entire movement. It is quite natural that the momentum runs out in sporting cycles: the times and ways are often wrong, but it would be wrong to focus today on those before everything that the national team has experienced and won in the last 6 years.

And now? Now, first of all, a new CT will need to be appointed. Here too, too much has already been said and let out, which is not respectful either of the candidates to succeed Mazzanti or of Mazzanti himself, who was indeed about to leave but who in fact only left yesterday. It was frankly inelegant to read about various hypotheses, about offers to foreign coaches (Terzic above all), about names given to the press without asking for authorization, as happened with Julio Velasco, currently the main candidate to take over the reins of the troubled blue expedition. For this reason, we prefer not to delve into this casting, even now that the position is vacant. Looking at the facts, Italy can still qualify for Paris: they must do so by winning a handful of manageable matches at the next VNL, thus guaranteeing themselves a sufficient ranking. There isn’t much time to waste, whoever it is depends on, this is the only thing that matters today.

8 months after Paris we are not qualified, we are without a coach and we are emerging from one of the worst storms in the history of Italian volleyball. So why be optimistic? First of all, because the door of the FIVB Ranking still gives us a huge opportunity. And then because the field said two things: the first is that, even without the best, we are close to the best; and this is because, secondly, we have introduced (also thanks to the intuitions of the former coach) numerous prospective profiles into the blue list. Ultimately, we found excellent responses from the “new” Antropova, Lubian, Nwakalor and Fersinowe have important confirmations from some big names like Pietrini, Sylla and Danesiwe can recover the injured ones from the last pre-Olympic Orro e Fahr. Regarding those excluded, the feeling is that the fracture could heal with Mazzanti’s farewell: it will depend on the new coach, but De Gennaro, Bosetti, Chirichella and Egonu they can be called, as reported by the federal president, Manfredi. In short, the point is to qualify for the Olympics: because if this were to happen, after all this storm, in Paris we have a top-level team, which could make the sun rise again and aim, in no uncertain terms, for the medal.

