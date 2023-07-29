Italy and Turkey have applied to host the 2032 European Football Championship together

The football federations of Italy and Turkey have submitted a joint bid to host the 2032 European Championships. Initially the two associations (FIGC and TFF) had applied separately, but on Friday UEFA (the confederation of European football) he communicated that he has received a single application, which will now be examined: if it meets all the required criteria, it will be evaluated, and possibly chosen, at the meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee scheduled for 10 October.

A joint application has also been submitted by the football associations of England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland for the organization of the 2028 European Championships. For both editions of the tournament there are no other candidate countries. Previously, Italy had indicated Milan, Turin, Verona, Genoa, Bologna, Florence, Rome, Naples, Bari and Cagliari as possible host cities of the tournament.

