The national team is first in their group. The final phase scheduled for June 2023 Outside the World Cup, the Azzurri still look to the future. Mancini focuses on young talents

A good Italy, able to realize its chances and to resist (also thanks to the decisive contribution of Donnarumma) to the reaction of Hungary, conquers Budapest and wins, with the first place in the group, the Final Four of the Nations League, scheduled for the next summer. A small consolation for the Azzurri, still injured for not qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar. But still good at reacting to disappointment.

Deserved victory for the European champions, despite the aggressive start of Hungary, who at 2 ‘earns a dangerous free-kick from the edge (hands of Barella), but Szoboszlai’s execution is blocked by the blue barrier. Mancini’s team shows up quickly: in the 5 ‘, on a harmless cross from Cristante, goalkeeper Gulacsi makes a mess but is saved by an intervention on the line by Attila Szalai.

The fright makes the Magyars retreat and leave the dribble to the Azzurri, with Barella and Jorginho at the helm. At 11 ‘Di Lorenzo headers a cross from Raspadori but the trajectory ends at the bottom. The score of the game is clear: Italy playing more games and Hungary waiting for the counterattack. As at 20 ‘with Szoboszlai who catches the blues unbalanced but the action fades. At 26 ‘Italy finally puts its superiority to good use: the sparkling Raspadori takes advantage of a serious error in the disengagement of the Hungarians, steals the ball inside the area, avoids the goalkeeper and deposits comfortably on the net.

The advantage did not appease the Azzurri: at 30 ‘Di Lorenzo touched the goal with a shot that whistled a step away from the post. Scrum in the Italian area a few moments later, but Fiola does not find the winning deviation. Heavy yellow for Acerbi in the 33rd minute. Now Hungary tries to react but lends its side to the blue counterattack: at 35 ‘Kerkez saves on a close conclusion from the unleashed Raspadori. Big danger for Italy in the 40th minute: Attila Szalai crosses from the trocar inside the area, but luckily for the Azzurri he does not find teammates ready to strike one step away from the goal. Final fraction a bit ‘in trouble of Italy that is struggling to find Gnonto to breathe.

Start of the second half uphill for the Azzurri: at 49 ‘a pinball machine in the area with repeated attempts is not incredibly transformed into a goal by the Hungarians (Donnarumma is miraculous on Attila Szalai) and the circumstance proves decisive. Two minutes later, in fact, an insistent dribble from Italy free Cristante who, from the bottom, draws Dimarco for the comfortable doubling one step away from the goal.

Hungary wounded and furious: at 55 ‘Donnarumma is still amazing after Styles’ header. The Magyars do not give up: at 62 ‘Donnarumma has to put a patch on a fortuitous deviation by Bonucci. Now we have to suffer and in the 65th minute Mancini sent Gabbiadini to the field for the tired Gnonto. The move does not change the music: Italy closed in the area without offensive points of reference and the median in physical decline. We need other fresh forces: in the 72nd minute in Pobega and Scamacca in place of Jorginho and Raspadori. Hungarian protests in the 78th minute: Bastoni’s suspicious push on Adam in the area not punished by the referee. It is the ultimate risk. Italy administers the final without worries and in closing Mancini also finds time to make his debut for the first Salerno player in the national team: Mazzocchi. –