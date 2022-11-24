After Andrea Bargnani in 2006, Italbasket will have a player called to the first pick of the 2022 Draft in their team. Nothing is official yet, but Paolo Banchero’s words to the Fiba microphones smack a lot of blue: “Italy played some great games and i loved the way they played against serbia, showing amazing defense and great movement in attack.The way the team play is amazing,very impressive to see.The passion and unity that have is fantastic, as well as that of the coach and the staff.”

The Orlando Magic player is enthusiastic about the team coached by Pozzecco: “We have a very good team and the future is rosy, that’s for sure. We play a team sport and the most important thing is the group, not the individual. To win, you have to have the best players and play together. When I play for the national team I will be another player, and I will strive to be the best possible companion, example and player to help Italy. I am excited to be able to contribute to the team sooner or later and achieve great results”. At the beginning of December, the Italian delegation will fly to the States to snatch the fateful and hopeful yes, to see one of the most important prospects on the world scene wearing the Italy shirt.