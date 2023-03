Roberto Mancini will have to do without Nicolò Stretcher in Sunday night’s match against Malta. The Inter midfielder, who played 62 minutes against England in Naples, will return to his club due to a pestone received in the second half by Maguire. Barella is not the only one to leave the national team early. As already agreed with the staff, Leonardo too Bonucci he will return to Turin to continue his recovery after the fibula injury sustained against Sampdoria in the last league match.