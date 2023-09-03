Italy beat Serbia in the second group stage of the Men’s Basketball World Cup

The Italian men’s national team beat Serbia 78-76 in the first match of the second group stage of the basketball World Cup. The groups are made up of four teams, and the first two classified will qualify for the quarter-finals: Italy will have to play on Sunday against Puerto Rico, which will play against the Dominican Republic this afternoon. To advance to the quarter-finals, it will also be necessary to beat Puerto Rico on Sunday, although it may not be enough, given that the results of the head-to-head matches in the first qualifying group stage will also count in the final calculation of points, in which Italy had lost against Dominican Republic. In addition, the difference in baskets and the highest number of points scored will also be counted, both in general and in direct matches.

