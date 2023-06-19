Italy beats the Netherlands 3-2 and takes third place in the Nations League: goals from Dimarco, Frattesi and Chiesa

L’Italia conquer the third place the 2022-2023 edition of the Nations League, confirming the result of the previous edition of the European tournament. The blues beat 3-2 l’When in the final held at the De Grolsch Veste stadium in Enschede. Good performance of the national team Mancini who starts the match very strong. In the 6th minute he took the lead with Dimarcowho scores with a cross left foot at mid-height on the far post following an assist by Raspadori. Italy in the following minutes continues to grind the game and in the 20th minute the doublingrealized by Frattesi, who checks with his chest on the offside edge and then scores with his left foot. Thus the Azzurri ended the first half with a two-goal lead.

At the start of the second half, Mancini’s team suffers from the reaction of the Netherlands which grows and reopens everything in the 68th minute, shortening the distance with a goal from Mountain winewho frees himself in the area with a dribble and then beats Donnarumma with a precise left. It is though Church, who came on a few minutes before, to score the third goal for Italy in the 72nd minute, with a good play on the counterattack. But the national team of Koeman doesn’t give up: in the final match, after a goal disallowed a Weghorst due to offside, the Netherlands scored their second goal with a left footed shot under the crossbar by Wijnaldum. Italy resists in the interminable recovery of over ten minutes and thus conquers the vittoria in the final. At 20.45 in Rotterdam the final between Spain e Croatia.

“In the first half we did very well, in the second we dropped a bit. We all did one huge effort, the boys are all really tired. It was a good try, the indications are good”. It was the comment of the coach of the national team Robert Mancini to the microphones of Rai Sports. “We have interesting game solutions, we changed quite a bit in the second half, with Church e Zaniolo we get stronger physically. In the first half we were lighter and quicker, in midfield we held up well and the defense fought until the end – he added – It was important to win, it was always an important match”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

