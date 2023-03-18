news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 17 – The Azzurri’s journey towards the 2024 European Championships is about to begin and the coach, Roberto Mancini, has released the list of 30 players called up in view of the group debut on Thursday 23 March with England at Naples, and the subsequent trip to Malta on Sunday 26th. Among the players who will be in Coverciano on Sunday evening there will also be three newcomers: Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone, Turin defender Alessandro Buongiorno and Club Atletico striker Tigre Mateo Retegui. Matteo Darmian and Alessio Romagnoli are also back in the blue shirt, absent respectively from March 2018 and November 2020.



The squad list: goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain), Wladimiro Falcone (Lecce), Alex Meret (Naples), Ivan Provedel (Lazio).



Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Alessandro Buongiorno (Turin), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Naples), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Alessio Romagnoli (Lazio), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta) , Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta).



Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo), Jorginho (Arsenal), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Monza), Sandro Tonali (Milan), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) .



Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United), Vincenzo Grifo (Fribourg), Simone Pafundi (Udinese), Matteo Politano (Naples), Mateo Retegui (Club Atletico Tigre), Gianluca Scamacca ( West Ham United). (HANDLE).

