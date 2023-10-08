Home » Italy Brazil, where to watch the pre-Olympic volleyball match on TV and streaming
Winning against Brazil may not be enough, but it is the first condition for continuing to hope. The Azzurri face the hosts at the Maracanazinho in Rio in the last match of this pre-Olympic and have no alternative to success. To go to Paris, in fact, it is mandatory to win by three points and hope that Cuba has a worse result than the Azzurri in terms of set ratio (and possibly points ratio) against an already eliminated Iran. Giannelli and his teammates’ match is live on Sky Sport Uno and on NOW at 3pm.

The tournament formula

Eight teams, the first two go directly to Paris while the others will have to postpone the hopes of qualifying for the 2024 Olympics in the repechage with the Fivb ranking points. As happened in the Nations League, the European Championships and the women’s Olympic qualifying tournaments, the first criterion for rankings is the number of victories. In the event of a tie, we move on to the points in the standings and only subsequently, if two or more teams are still tied, will the set quotient be calculated first and then the points quotient.

