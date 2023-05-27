Italy-Dominican Republic 3-0 result at the Under 20 World Cup – breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

Casadei show, the Azzurri close the group on six points with Brazil (beaten at the start) and Nigeria and qualify for the round of 16 as runners-up on goal difference

Still Casadei show and Italy Under 20 wins 3-0 against the peers of the Dominican Republic and detaches the pass for the round of 16 of the category World Cup. The Azzurri close the group on six points with Brazil (beaten on debut 3-2) and Nigeria (ko 2-0), but qualify as runners-up due to a better goal difference than the Africans and worse than the Seleao.

Casadei (19′) scored for the Azzurrini in the first half and Ambrosino (50′) and Casadei again (84′) in the second half, in a match in which coach Carmine Nunziata’s boys have never been in pain. As mentioned, a real show by the midfielder who grew up at Inter and now at Reading, in the Championship (the English second division), but on loan from Chelsea. an excellent World Cup for Casadei, one of the strongest talents of the blue cantera: brace against Brazil on his debut and brace against the Dominican Republic. The lead came in the 19th minute: Pafundi (the Udinese player already in the big leagues, called up several times for the senior national team by Roberto Mancini) took the corner, Ambrosino headed the ball and Casadei plunged in.

Unblocked the result, Italy does not stop. He came close to doubling through Ambrosino, devouring his double in front of Valdez, and just before the interval Baldanzi wasted a good opportunity. Which doesn’t happen in the second half. In fact, the Azzurrini went 2-0 up with Ambrosino who took advantage of a defensive blunder by his opponents in the best possible way. Italy is never in danger and 6′ from the end triples again with Casadei. Now in the round of 16, the Azzurri will meet the winner of group E. At the moment, Englandwho will face Iraq on Sunday 28 May and will only need one point to win their group. See also Rock the Dolomites is back, the event between music and mountains – Sport Marketing News