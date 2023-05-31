Italy England 2-1: result and goals at the Under 20 World Cup

Italy takes a double revenge on England e beats it 2-1 in the knockout match of the round of 16 of the Under 20 World Cup and won access to the quarterfinals. The team led by coach Nunziata has redeemed the eliminations suffered in recent years with Under 19 and Under 17 from Italy again against the English, one of the national favorites for the final victory. Game immediately downhill thanks to Baldanzi’s goal. After Devine’s equaliser, Italy found the decisive goal a few minutes from time thanks to a penalty kick by Casadei, fifth goal in the competition for the former Inter midfielder. Saturday 3 June at 11pm the challenge to Colombia