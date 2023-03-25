The eternal challenge between Italy and England is proposed again, this time in the context of the qualifiers for Euro2024. Theater of contention, the already St. Paul of Naples now named after Maradona, the personified nemesis of the British, if ever more pepper was needed among the ingredients. The other side of the coin is the creeping intolerance towards the idea of ​​national unity that has found a home in certain circles for some years. In any case, the response from the public was appreciable with 44,536 presences, of which over 2,500 were from England. However, there is practically no cheering content: the informally organized groups following the blue national team do not follow at home, so the atmosphere is morally linked to the events on the pitch. The only flashes were the English ones who, on a couple of occasions, made themselves felt distinctly but, all in all, not much in this case either. England had an easy game on the pitch with a rather humble Italy whose flashback in the second half was however not enough to straighten the fate of the match which ended 2-1 in favor of the English.

