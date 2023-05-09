Home » Italy-France, Meloni: “Do not use other countries to settle internal accounts. I want shared reforms but I have the mandate to carry them out”
Sports

Italy-France, Meloni: “Do not use other countries to settle internal accounts. I want shared reforms but I have the mandate to carry them out”

by admin
Italy-France, Meloni: “Do not use other countries to settle internal accounts. I want shared reforms but I have the mandate to carry them out”


»Do not use other countries to settle internal accounts». So Prime Minister Meloni on the Italy-France “case”. Then the prime minister, who spoke at the end of the centre-right’s electoral campaign in Ancona, spoke of reforms. «I would like to make a reform that is as shared as possible, but I am doing it anyway because I received the mandate from the Italian people. Tomorrow we convened the opposition to talk about constitutional reforms. They say it’s not a priority. I think it is a priority to say enough to governments built in laboratories inside buildings that pass on the skin of citizens and to bind those who govern to popular consensus and give this nation stability, governments that last five years. Enough with the legislatures hostage to those who change their shirts, I told the Italians, I owe it to them ».

“There is still a lot to do,” continued the premier. «The oppositions say it’s not a priority, mmm… I think it’s a priority to say enough to governments created in the laboratory on the skin of citizens and to give stability to this country, with governments that last 5 years, this is a priority . I do not accept Aventine or dilatory attitudes ».

Finally, the Fuortes “case”: “The choice to resign was his”, specified the premier, “it was not imposed by anyone”.


See also  All England: China wins two silvers in mixed doubles and women's doubles

You may also like

Juventus, today the reasons for the capital gains...

Football: German title duel becomes a battle of...

Chinese players take first, second and third places...

The Giro d’Italia takes “Vvita” into the metaverse...

Building muscle does not depend on slow or...

Kouble made it into the top ten twice...

There is a group of entrepreneurs in Hangzhou...

Boston, Mazzulla: “I should have called timeout on...

Formula 1: criticism of the show before the...

Chinese players take first, second and third places...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy