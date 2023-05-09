Italy-France, Meloni: “Do not use other countries to settle internal accounts. I want shared reforms but I have the mandate to carry them out”

»Do not use other countries to settle internal accounts». So Prime Minister Meloni on the Italy-France “case”. Then the prime minister, who spoke at the end of the centre-right’s electoral campaign in Ancona, spoke of reforms. «I would like to make a reform that is as shared as possible, but I am doing it anyway because I received the mandate from the Italian people. Tomorrow we convened the opposition to talk about constitutional reforms. They say it’s not a priority. I think it is a priority to say enough to governments built in laboratories inside buildings that pass on the skin of citizens and to bind those who govern to popular consensus and give this nation stability, governments that last five years. Enough with the legislatures hostage to those who change their shirts, I told the Italians, I owe it to them ».

“There is still a lot to do,” continued the premier. «The oppositions say it’s not a priority, mmm… I think it’s a priority to say enough to governments created in the laboratory on the skin of citizens and to give stability to this country, with governments that last 5 years, this is a priority . I do not accept Aventine or dilatory attitudes ».

Finally, the Fuortes “case”: “The choice to resign was his”, specified the premier, “it was not imposed by anyone”.