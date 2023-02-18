The Italian government has asked Brazil to carry out the nine-year prison sentence of ex-footballer Robinho. In January 2022, the former AC Milan and Real Madrid player was definitively sentenced by the Italian Court of Cassation for gang rape against a 23-year-old woman. The Brazilian site UOL made public the request order, signed by Justice Minister Carlo Nordio on 24 January. Italy had already made an extradition request for Robinho, which however was rejected by Brazil because theThe law of the country does not allow the extradition of a Brazilian citizen for crimes committed abroad. The Italian government then asked that Robinho and Ricardo Falco, a friend of the player who was in turn sentenced definitively, serve their sentences in Brazil.

The rape took place in a Milanese nightclub on January 22, 2013, when Robinho was a Milan player.