Home Sports Italy has asked Brazil to let ex-footballer Robinho serve his sentence for gang rape
Sports

Italy has asked Brazil to let ex-footballer Robinho serve his sentence for gang rape

by admin
Italy has asked Brazil to let ex-footballer Robinho serve his sentence for gang rape

The Italian government has asked Brazil to carry out the nine-year prison sentence of ex-footballer Robinho. In January 2022, the former AC Milan and Real Madrid player was definitively sentenced by the Italian Court of Cassation for gang rape against a 23-year-old woman. The Brazilian site UOL made public the request order, signed by Justice Minister Carlo Nordio on 24 January. Italy had already made an extradition request for Robinho, which however was rejected by Brazil because theThe law of the country does not allow the extradition of a Brazilian citizen for crimes committed abroad. The Italian government then asked that Robinho and Ricardo Falco, a friend of the player who was in turn sentenced definitively, serve their sentences in Brazil.

The rape took place in a Milanese nightclub on January 22, 2013, when Robinho was a Milan player.

See also  San Miniato receives the Robur Varese Legnano is committed to Cecina

You may also like

Milan suffers but beats Monza. Naples and Bologna...

Modica Calcio, the relationship with coach Rigoli ends

Andria-breaking latest news: habit kills pathos

Scattered considerations after Monza-Milan (0-1)

All ski tours in Trentino

CopaACB: Unicaja beat Real Madrid and fly to...

Lukaku: ‘Barella is the first one I would...

Monza Milan 0-1: goals and highlights. Messias decides...

Basketball, Coppa Italia 2023, Virtus Bologna in the...

Castagner: Casini, a symbol of our sport –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy