ITALY-HUNGARY 1938, THE FINAL THAT GIVES ITALY THE SECOND WORLD TITLE – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

When the formations of Italy and Hungary take the field to kick off, at 17:00 on 19 June 1938 allo Colombes Stadium, in Paris, at the final of the third edition of the World CupVittorio Pozzo’s Azzurri have the opportunity to complete a cycle that has never been repeated by the senior national team, which followed the title won in Romanel 1934 by winning the International Cup in 1935 and gold at the Berlin Olympics in 1936.

Aware of your own strength, in a challenge which also opposed the two tactical modules in force at the timei.e. the “system” (o WM) adopted by the Azzurri compared to the “method” (o WW) in vogue in Danubian football, the Italian boys appear serene in view of the final match, strengthened by an unbeaten streak of 21 matches and the fact that Hungary hasn’t beaten them since time immemorial.

Despite some ailments, Foni suffers from a contusion in his left knee, Serantoni complains of pain in his back and Piola in his left shoulder, while Colaussi has a swollen ankle, Pozzo doesn’t feel like changing the starting eleven who performed so well against France and Brazilbeaten 3-1 and 2-1 respectively, and confirms the same line-up.

Much more nervousness is spreading in the Magyar house, despite their path to the final being much easier and less expensive, but coach Schaffer opts to deploy fresh forces – although obvious, we recall that at the time there were no substitutions – inserting Polgar, Vincze and Szucs in place of Koranyi, Turay and Toldi.

Race directionas logical in these cases, given the elimination of the hosts, is entrusted to the French referee Pierre Georges Capdeville in front of 45,000 spectators, and emotions are certainly not lacking from the kick-off whistle.

Italy, much fresher athletically and able to rely on the speed of its wings, especially Biavati, manages to unlock the match after just 6′ thanks to a cue from the Bolognese wing, who serves Meazza ready to sort through the onrushing Colaussi who strikes Szabo from the left for the 1-0.

Short-lived joy, since after just 120″ parity is restored on one of the few times the blue defense finds itself unprepared with Sarosi to open on Titkos, whose conclusion leaves no way out for Olivieri .

With Andreolo keeping a good watch on Zsengeller, the most dangerous of the Danubian strikers, it doesn’t take much time for the Italian forwards to bring the match back on track to their congeniality, realizing their superiority with a shot from the center of the area by Piola in the 16th minute after a dense series of passes in the area with the Hungarian defenders as spectators, cui a descent follows on the left by Colaussi who, having freed himself from his direct opponent, pierces Szabo from a few steps away for the 3-1 point in the 35th minutescore with which the two teams go to the break.

With Italy in control of the race, not even the goal scored in the 70th minute by Sarosi who narrows the gap seems to give the impression that the match can be reopened, and when it is still Piola, 8′ from the end, who collects a cross from the unleashed Biavati and signs the goal final 4-2the remaining minutes pass just waiting for the final whistle from the match director and to see Captain Meazza climbs the stairs of the honor box to receive the second Rimet Cup for the Azzurri, who are thus confirmed as world championsa feat that, in the history of the event, will only be achieved by Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

ITALY 4 (Colaussi 6′, 35′, Piola 16′, 82′) – HUNGARY 2 (Titkos 8′, Sarosi 70′)

ITALIA: Olivieri; Rava ropes; Serantoni, Andreolo, Locatelli; Biavati, Meazza (cap.), Piola, Ferrari, Colaussi. CT:

Victor Pozzo.

HUNGARY: Szabo; Citizen, Bureau; Lazar, Szucs, Szalay; Sas, Zsemgeller, Sarosi (cap.), Vincze, Secret: CT: Alfred Schaffer.

Referee: Pierre Capdeville (France)

