BUDAPEST (HUNGARY)

In a Hungary rediscovered crazy for football, Roberto Mancini’s Italy plays tonight (8.45 pm) for access to the Nations League Final Four. He does so by facing the home team led by another former Sampdoria like Mancio, that Marco Rossi who, if he took his team to the finals, would perform a football miracle, almost comparable to the victories of Denmark and Greece in the European Championships.

In fact, it must be taken into account that his team had been destined, from the draw, in a group with Italy, Germany and England, or three national teams that together make eleven world titles. «We thought we had to fight to avoid relegation – says Rossi – and instead we find ourselves one step away from the Final Four. We just need a draw but it will be a match to be faced with the utmost humility. The stadium will be full, the public will give us the push and if we passed here the enthusiasm would go to the stars ». The premier, Viktor Orban, a great football fan, should also cheer for ‘Magyarok’, which unless surprises will field the same team that won Friday in Leipzig against Germany. The presence on the field of Adam Szalai, 35-year-old striker and local idol, is sure to say goodbye to the national team with the challenge to Italy. In the meantime, it was he who scored the goal that knocked out the Germans. Even in Italy there is talk of attackers, because Mancini is grappling with the Immobile case. He has already had to do without his striker against England but now he has to give it up also for Budapest, “because it wasn’t worth taking the risk, it became too dangerous – the words of the Italian coach -. Ciro would have gladly stayed, he wanted to try, he hadn’t trained for three days and couldn’t risk it ». The decision was therefore shared between the coach, the player and the medical staff of the national team, but rumors bounced around all day according to which the attacker would have been ‘ordered’ to return to Rome by a phone call, even quite decisive, from the president of Lazio, Claudio Lotito.

«Playing in Hungary is never easy – underlines Mancini – I am pleased that the Hungarian national team has made an excellent Nations. She is coached by a former teammate of mine who did a great job. Hungary has improved a lot in the last 2-3 years. Play good football, attack and defend well ». But how many chances does Italy have to win and therefore qualify for the finals? «50 and 50. They can also count on a draw – he replies – but the fact of being here to play for first place makes us happy, and we will try to go through. Training? We will change something, we will see how the boys are doing ». –