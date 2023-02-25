The men’s national rugby union team lost 20-34 against Ireland in the third day of the Six Nations tournament. It was the match in which Italy had the least chance of winning, given that Ireland, in addition to being the first nation in the world rankings, was also leading the tournament on equal terms with Scotland.

Yet Italy was in the game from start to finish and responded point by point, confirming the progress made in recent times. His tries were scored by Stephen Varney and Pierre Bruno, both then converted by Paolo Garbisi. Ireland scored five but only late on did they extend their lead to 20-34.

With this latest victory, Ireland momentarily detaches Scotland at the top of the standings, while Italy remains penultimate with one point. The other two matches of the third day of the Six Nations, Wales-England and France-Scotland, are played between today and tomorrow. The next round is instead scheduled in two weeks, when Italy will host Wales in Rome.

