In Italy the number of well-structured paths and people, mostly women, who walk them entirely are growing. With an economic impact also on the territories crossed: in 2022 the passage of walkers produced at least one million documented overnight stayswhich allows us to say that in reality the figure is certainly larger.

These are some of the most interesting aspects that emerge from the sixth edition of “Italia, Paese di Cammini”, the Terre di mezzo Editore dossier which collects data from associations and bodies that issue Credentials and Testimoniums (ie the starting and ending documents for the Paths) and the results of a questionnaire to which more than 3,000 male and female walkers replied. The data was presented in Milan on 24 March 2023 as part of the Fiera dei Grandi Cammini at Do the right thing!, the national fair for critical consumption and sustainable lifestyles.

Italy is the country of Walkers

Let’s see the data collected in more detail, in the meantime remembering that this is the sixth survey, which allows us to have a picture of the evolution of the phenomenon in Italy.

In the meantime, the Terre di mezzo investigation records an important novelty: the distributed Testimonium, i.e. the documents with which it is “certified” that the walker has completed the journey (or has completed a significant part of it), have almost tripled. In 2022, 33,014 Testimoniums were distributed. A clear increase compared to 2021 (10,821): be careful though, the increase is primarily due to the fact that today there are 47 Paths that release the Testimonium, compared to 19 in 2021 (in 2017 there were only 3). So the net growth of walkers in Italy is also linked to the growth of paths that can be traveled in our country. And the figure of 33,014 Testimonium, almost all delivered upon arrival or shipped later, shows that the Paths are increasingly structured. In the past, the distribution of the Testimonium was very limited due to organizational problems. In fact, the delivery of the Testimonium implies that at the destination there is an association and a body that welcomes the walker.

The number of registered Credentials is growing

With regard to Credentials, 2022 confirms the growth trend already recorded in 2021. The number of people withdrawing a Credential has reached and exceeded pre-pandemic figures. In 2022 the data speak of 86 thousand Credentials delivered and registered.

From the questionnaire, studied by Terre di mezzo Editore and to which 3,108 people replied between February and March 2023, it emerges that on average you walk for 8 days. You can also estimate that in 2022 at least 123,000 people embarked on a journey: the figure is obtained taking into account that, as emerges from the questionnaire, at least one third of those who undertake a Path do not ask for the Credential.

Based on the data crossing, we can say that in 2022 there were at least one million documented overnight stays, and this is certainly a default figure.

A Santiago!

The pilgrims who arrived in 2022 in Santiago de Compostela in Spain were 438,632, 26% more than in 2019, i.e. before the pandemic. So a significant increase, due to two factors. 2022 (as well as 2021) was a Holy Year in Compostela and especially attracted Spanish pilgrims: the latter numbered 239,609 (compared to 146,356 in 2019), the most numerous compared to all other nationalities. Italians, second after only the Spanish, numbered 27,134, 1,615 less than pre-pandemic. The most popular route to reach Santiago de Compostela remains the French Way with over 226,000 visitors, followed by the Portuguese (93,291). However, there is an increase in those who walk on itineraries less traveled in the past, such as the English Way, where there is a +53% presence. In this regard, you can also read the top 10 things to know about the Camino de Santiago.

Credentials and Testimoniums

Credentials and Testimonium in Italy are, as we have seen, growing. But while the positive trend of Credentials is now a known and constant fact (except for the years of the pandemic), that of Testimoniums marks a turning point and it will be interesting to study its trend in the coming years. The increases in Credentials and Testimoniums are mainly due to the birth of new Paths but also to the improvement of services (from signage to hospitality facilities) in the historic ones.

The credential data includes those who complete the entire Path and those who cover only a part of it, postponing the conclusion to other years or moments. In the last 2 years, 26 more Cammini have started distributing the Credential and keeping records of it; 12 Paths have declared that they will start in 2023 while another 19 distribute the Credential but do not keep track of it and therefore are unable to provide the data. There are organizations or associations that send the Credential (and therefore it is not known whether the person who receives it actually sets off immediately) and others that deliver it to the place of departure. The 86,000 Credentials are therefore underestimated, but the data certainly documents the trend of the phenomenon of walking in Italy.

The Survey: “Me and my path”

The fourth edition of the questionnaire among walkers, edited by Terre di mezzo Editore, is based on the answers of over 3 thousand people. Made with an online questionnaire, it traces the identikit, needs and choices of walkers in Italy.

72% of those who responded are a particularly “enthusiast” walker: among these, 37% declare that they “can no longer do without the Paths”. Almost a reason to live!

Only 15% spent less than 20 days walking during 2022; 16% say they spent 51 to 100 days on it and 12% more than three months in total.

The Camino de Santiago, Via Francigena (in Italy) and Via degli Dei are the most popular itineraries. And they are also on top of the thoughts of those who are considering leaving in 2023.

A fifth of those who answered declares to be at the first experience. All the others have tried their hand over the years in more Cammini, both in the beautiful country and abroad.

How do you choose a Camino?

Il word of mouth counts even more than any other means of knowledge. It was fundamental for 34% of the starters while 24% found it by surfing the internet and 15% on social networks.

To the fundamental question, “Why did you set out on the journey?”, 70% answered because he was looking for a “mental and emotional well-being”, 59% to be surrounded by nature, 54% to get to know the villages and the area. Compared to last year’s survey, the fact stands out that in 2021 51.2% were looking for mental and emotional well-being: in short, a sign that we all have a great need to “take back” our time and walking is considered now a great way to disconnect and regenerate.

Over 70% of people walk in Italy.

Among this year’s new questions, the questionnaire opens a veil on how the starting point of the Camino is reached: 35% answered “by train”, 31% by car and 24% by plane.

How walkers travel

Spring and summer are the two favorite seasons to hit the road. Albeit with notable differences between months. And so July 2022 was less popular than May-June or even August and September.

61% completed the entire process and this data is also confirmed by the positive trend of the Testimonium distributed, as we have highlighted above.

Quasi 40% dedicate more than a week to the chosen Caminobut people who walk from 1 day to 1 week increase (from 55% to 63%).

28% walk alone and 34% in pairs. The number of those who decide to leave as a group is also growing.

The paper guide is timeless: it is used by 60% of walkers. 41% also use GPS tracks on their mobile phone, 34% have consulted an app. By the way, one tool does not exclude the other.

The identikit

I am more and more women are taking to the road. This year’s questionnaire shows that 54.6% are women, while last year they were 50.4%.

As regards age, one in three people who set out on the road is between 51 and 60 years old.

46% are employees and 17% are freelancers: the Paths are therefore not the prerogative of those who have a lot of timebut they are also within the reach of those who have to reconcile this passion with work and/or family commitments.

The Economy of Paths

Guides, maps, clothing, overnight stays, lunches, snacks and dinners: the walker moves the economy, especially that of areas and villages often on the margins of mass tourism. And the numbers are impressive.

The survey shows that the average cost is about 40 euros per day.

38% (and they are up on the previous year) chose to stay overnight in bed & breakfasts, while 24% in hostels (preferred instead by those who are at their first experience). At noon almost everyone settles for a packed lunch, but then at dinner they try to regain energy in a restaurant or pizzeria. After hours of walking and faced with the prospect of tasting some typical dish of the Belpaese, no one can resist!

The complete survey of all data and graphs published by Terre di mezzo Editore is available on the terre.it website at this link.

The survey is carried out by Terre di mezzo Editore, which thanks the associations and organizations that have provided the data on the Paths and all those who have distributed the questionnaire “Me and my Way”.

Photo credits: Terre di mezzo Editore

