The men’s national soccer team was beaten 2-1 by England in their first qualifying match for the 2024 European Championships. In Naples, where they hadn’t played for ten years, Italy conceded two goals in the first half, scored by Declan Rice and Harry Kane penalty kick. He then closed the gap in the 56th minute of the second half through Mateo Retegui, a striker with Italian origins born and raised in Argentina, where he still plays, making his debut for the national team. In the final minutes, after England’s Luke Shaw was sent off, he tried hard to equalize, but failed.

In group C of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers, Italy therefore remains on zero points, like Ukraine (which has yet to play its first match) and Malta, against whom it will play away in the next match on Sunday evening. England and North Macedonia lead jointly on three points. The qualifiers will end in exactly one year: the top two in each group will advance to the finals of the European Championships in Germany.