L’farewell by Roberto Mancinithe sensational return of Antonio Conte on the blue bench. After the first two outings of the national football team for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, there is already talk of a change of the Technical Commissioner. Second The Republicthe idyll between “Mancio” and the Federcalcio would have come to an end and after the Nations League Final Four in mid-June the sensational divorce could come.

The bad moods and criticisms for the missed calls

Mancini has always promised to want to “avenge” the failure to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup (at the hands of North Macedonia in the playoffs), but he is not happy and did not like some criticisms of missed calls by Nicolò Zaniolo and Mattia Zaccagni. “There are reasons, everyone talks without knowing anything”, the dry answer of the blue recruiter. But the “Mancio” continues to complain about the absence of forwards in the Italian championship which led him to summon the Argentine Retegui (naturalized Italian). “If we found the forwards in Italy we’d be happier… Unfortunately that’s the case at the moment – said Mancini -, among the top seven in Serie A, only Lazio has an Italian centre-forwardi.e. Property. Then everyone can say what he wants, but as far as I’m concerned he leaves the time he finds “.

Mancini’s future, Conte back in blue

Mancini has a lot of market. The coach could receive a call from the emirs of Paris Saint Germainbut also the Tottenham with the return to the Premier League they are a viable option. And right after the divorce from Spursthe new coach could arrive. Antonio Conte has strong requests for engagement for a Serie A club (Inter remain the first choice) but the national team is something else. The Apulian technician has led the Azzurri in the two-year period 2014-16 reaching qualification for the European Championship in France 2016 (Italy eliminated in the quarter-finals by Germany).