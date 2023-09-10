Italy Namibia, Pierantozzi’s comment on the Rugby World Cup match

Italy scored seven tries, reached the bonus point after 55′ and had excellent things from the bench, but they also played a bad first half, with many inaccuracies. Azzurri top the group, but need to raise the level against Uruguay and then go with a clear head against France and the All Blacks

Let’s start with good stuff: victory with 7 tries scored and only 1 concededmore than 40

waste points, offensive bonus obtained in the 55th minute . In short, what you need in a

World. The second half was better than the first. Always difficult to leave anyway, yes

it’s contracts, great heat in France, great sun at 1pm, even against an opponent

far in the ranking (Italy 13th, Namibia 21st). Good test

bench, that is, of those who entered the second half. Lamaro solid in defense, Allan precise at

foot, Page-Relo good pace, quality Morisi, high level impact player Zuliani,

Lamb quantity and more, Nicotera continuous and precise.

The worst thing? The national anthem…

The worst thing: Our anthem that it doesn’t even sound like the song of the Italians.

After an uncharged Marseillaise d’Ouverture at the Stade de France here is Fratelli

of Italy that not even the worse and poorer versions they propose to you. Agree

wanting to be “different”, relying on children’s choirs, but the solemnity of the anthem means

emotion, it means clear eyes, it means fuel for the match. Disastera true

fiasco. Let’s hope they correct it.

On the pitch: bad first half and many inaccuracies

Bad first half, with little rhythmCapuozzo, for example, touched on

only one ball. Bad meeting points, above all “cleanliness”, you have to sacrifice yourself,

do the dirty work. A higher-ranking team must impose itself, immediately.

Physically, the Namibians of the South African school made themselves felt physically, in their

impacts, “collisions”. And then several inaccuracies. It was played without greatness

advancement against opponents without great qualities. Interesting in the second half

the tests, the adjustmentswith Allan opening, Garbisi first center, Capuozzo in

his role, extreme, Odogwu second center.

Italy at the top of the group: and with a clear head…

Italy is first in the group over France and the All Blacksit matters nothing,

sure, but it has an effect. With l’Uruguay in Nice on September 20th there will have to be more

precise, more concrete. The level goes up. It is good to remember that South Americans are waiting

this match for 2 years, they have been preparing it as if it were the world final. They are not

errors allowed. Also to stay ahead of everyone with full points. Incredible but

true, a calendar gift, to then go free with your head towards the All Blacks and

France.

