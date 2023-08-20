Italy on the podium, Fabbri silver in weight

First day of competitions at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, and first medal for Italy. It is the silver one of the Florentine Leonardo Fabbri, finally heir to his fellow citizen Alessandro Andrei, now 64 years old and Olympic gold medalist at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, to whom Fabbri, if they hadn’t canceled his fifth ‘throw’ (red flag), probably today he would have taken away the Italian record. Not bad, a silver medal remains (the same metal that Andrei himself made his own on the world podium in Rome 1987) in which on the eve Leo hoped, though without making any proclamations, also on the strength of the confidence deriving from his home victory at the Golden Gala of the Diamond League, which this year is held at the Ridolfi in Florence. Nothing Fabbri could have done against a phenomenon like the American Ryan Crouser, Olympic gold medalist both in Rio and Tokyo and who tonight with his 23.51 on the last jump, when he was already certain of first place, set the championship record and confirmed the title conquered last year in Eugene. Fabbri was therefore the first of the humans, with his ‘personal best’ 22.34 obtained on the third of the six attempts available to him. Behind him the other American Joe Kovacs, two times world champion and therefore not just any guy.

Justified the joy of Fabbri at the end of the race and that race with the tricolor flag on the shoulders. “Many times I woke up dreaming of having won a medal at the World Cup – his words – and then I went to work to get it. Now it has arrived and I don’t even know how to say it, I dedicate it to my coach Paolo Dal Soglio. I like to read I read the bullshit they write on social media, those who say I’m not performing, even today before the race and it motivated me enormously”. And have you ever seen that, tomorrow, Fabbri’s podium does not bring good luck to fellow citizen Larissa Iapichino, who qualified for tomorrow’s women’s long final and who, like Fabbri, won at the Golden Gala in Florence. Maybe the double in a purple key (both are cheering for their city’s team) is repeated with a medal for both in Budapest, meanwhile we remain with our feet on the ground, even if Larissa, three times first this year in the Diamond League, hope well.

Instead the podium, indeed the gold, faded away for Massimo Stano, the Apulian walker who on the eve of the race had said, bluntly, that he was aiming for victory in the 20 km race in which he had triumphed at the Japanese Games and who started off considerably late today due to the rain. Stano had to retire after 15 kilometres, “because my legs weren’t spinning, and I don’t know what happened to me”, and in the race won by the Spanish Martin, ahead of the Swede Karlstrom and the Brazilian Bonfim, the best of the Azzurri was Francesco Lucky, eleventh.

But today was also Marcell Jacobs day, back on track after the only appearance on the 100 in Paris, and many vicissitudes due to physical problems. He ran in the sixth heat of the 100, finishing in third place in 10 “15 and snatching the qualification to the semifinals by just one hundredth of a second, against the Canadian Brendon Rodney, fourth.

“It was important to be here. After all these months it was important to go back to racing – Jacobs later explained -. The 100 meters, however, cannot be improvised. You cannot think of doing 9.80 without having trained or competed for two months. Today it went how did it go.

On a technical level, we have a lot of things to fix, but today is the first day and we passed the shift. Tomorrow is another day, hopefully with two more races (the final is scheduled at 19.10 ed). The start was the worst of my life and I had to make a comeback”. “Miracles can’t be done from today to tomorrow – he underlined -, but tomorrow I’ll get on track like I did today, pulling out all of myself and remembering all the last few months. I’ll try to bring out the energy I also have under my toenails, to try and run as fast as possible.”