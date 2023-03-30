CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

11.23 Italy will soon go to the vault, we need to make a difference. July Marano will perform the two jumps.

11.20 The team classification after the first subdivision: USA in command with 102,198 ahead of France (96,898) and Brazil (95,530). The Americans have placed a serious mortgage on gold, we will have to see how China will respond. Italy may have the means to aim for the podium.

11.18 Meanwhile, a problem with the score of the team classification continues to exist. USA, France and Brazil stood out in the first subdivision. Now Italy is looking for the answer to aim for a medal.

11.16 Now we enter the lower part of the rotation, Italy will have to wait for the opponents before moving on to the next tool (the vault).

11.14 Italy closes a good rotation in the free body, in line with that of France and inferior only to the USA. Too bad for Marano’s smudge.

11.13 July Marano unfortunately pays off the platform for three tenths of a penalty and stops at 12,433, the same score as Caterina Gaddi.

11.10 Giulia Perotti is very good, printing 12,733 starting from 4.8: she is third behind the Americans Hezly Rivera (13,133) and Jayla Hang (12,766). Now the baton in July Marano.

11.06 Caterina Gaddi opens the scene with a free body exercise of 12.433 (4.8 the starting note). Now it’s up to Giulia Perotti, then the closure of July Marano.

11.05 The competition of the little Fairies begins.

11.02 The team classification is not currently updated, the computer system should provide us with news during the second subdivision. Soon it’s Italy’s turn.

11.00 The first rotation has ended. The American Isabel Stassi takes the lead in the individual general competition with 49.832 ahead of the Brazilian Luiza Abel (48.698) and the French Lana Pondart (48.433).

10.56 The first subdivision is about to end, there will be a few minutes of delay for the blues to enter the platform.

10.54 Giulia Perotti is 13 years old, is Piedmontese and trains in Vercelli with Federica Gatti and Enrico Pozzo. The reserve will instead be the 15-year-old Roman Matilde Ferrari of Ginnastica Heaven.

10.52 Caterina Gaddi is 14 years old, comes from Emilia and trains in Brescia, after the years spent at the Vis Academy in Sassuolo.

10.50 July Marano is 14 years old, Sicilian and trains in Brescia, after the years spent in Civitavecchia under the eyes of Camilla Ugolini. Last year she won team gold at the European Junior Championships and bronze on vault.

10.48 Italy lines up Caterina Gaddi, Giulia Perotti, July Marano. The three athletes will climb on all the tools and the two best scores for each specialty will be considered.

10.46 Our national team will begin its path to the free body. In the same subdivision there are also the underrated Spain, China Taipei, Norway, Argentina, Guatemala.

10.44 The first subdivision is about to be completed. Italy will take the stage at 11.00, the blue (under 16) have been included in the second subdivision.

10.42 Today the women’s qualifications are held, which will also be valid for the awarding of the medals of the team competition.

10.40 Hello and welcome to the LIVE LIVE of the 2023 World Junior Championships in artistic gymnastics.

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE LIVE of the 2023 World Junior Championships in artistic gymnastics. The program continues in Antalya (Turkey), to illuminate the scene on the second day of the youth world championship review will be women’s qualificationswhich will also apply to the awarding of the medals of the team competition.

It promises to be a long day to define the first podium of this event and to outline the picture of the athletes who will participate in the weekend finals (all-around and specialty). Italy will be involved in the second subdivision (starting at 11.00) and wants to be a great protagonist, our national team has all it takes to obtain great satisfaction. Spotlight on July Marano, Caterina Gaddi, Julia Perottiwhile Matilde Ferrari will be the reserve.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the women’s qualifications for the 2023 World Junior Championships in artistic gymnastics. Report in real time, minute by minute, exercise by exercise, score by score of the Italy match. Followed by updates at the end of the individual subdivisions and the final summary to find out who will have won the team event medals and qualified for the finals. Our live will start at 11.00 with Italy on stage. Have a good fun.

