Paolo Banchero is ever closer to being named Rookie of the year in the NBA, with the regular season ending on Tuesday and the Italian who has practically always been in command. First pick in the draft, the Orlando Magic power forward finished his first season among the big names (20 points per game average, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists) and now has to choose whether or not to face the World Cup basketball next summer with the Italy shirt. Orlando remained out of the NBA playoffs. Last week, a guest of Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles on the Knuckleheads podcast, he confessed: “Italy or the USA? I don’t know yet, this is the question that everyone asks me all the time. If there hadn’t been Covid, I would probably have already played for the Italian national team at the age of 17-18”. But with the pandemic “everything stopped, and a lot of things have happened since then, now there is a decision to make”.