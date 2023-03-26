Home Sports Italy regains victory in Malta
Italy regains victory in Malta

Italy regains victory in Malta

Italy takes to the field in Malta completely revolutionized compared to the match against England, with 8 new features. Only Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo and Retegui confirmed. 4-man defense. In addition to the Napoli full-back, Scalvini, Romagnoli and Emerson complete the line. Three-man midfield: Pessina, Cristante and Tonali. In attack on the sides of the Argentine native Politano and Gnonto.

The blues are not off to a good start and they risk going behind after just 5 minutes but Donnarumma surpasses himself on the conclusion of Satariano. Having escaped the danger, Italy takes command of the operations and al 15th finds the opening goal with Retegui who heads in a cross from Tonali’s flag. The Tigre bomber’s experience in Italy could not have started better as he scored his second goal in two games.

At the 22nd Gnonto has to leave the field due to injury. Instead of him Grifo. On the 27th comes the doubling of Pessina who deflects a cross from Emerson in front of goal. The Azzurri also touch the trio in the 30th minute but Grifo eats up a goal by kicking the Maltese goalkeeper. Nothing significant happens anymore and the first half of the game ends with Italy’s double advantage.

In the second half, Mancini’s men easily control the match. In the 66th minute Retegui comes out for Scamacca who after just 3 minutes nearly scored with a powerful overhead kick which, however, does not surprise the Maltese goalkeeper. It is the only blaze of an anonymous second half. With the final triple whistle Italy regains victory but not the smile: there is still a long way to go for Mancio.

