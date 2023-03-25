Home Sports Italy-Serbia 2-0 in a friendly – Football
Italy-Serbia 2-0 in a friendly – Football

Italy-Serbia 2-0 in a friendly – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 24 – Italy Under 21 beat Serbia 2-0 in a friendly match at Backa Topola thanks to a brace from Samuele Mulattieri in the second half (9′ and 21′). Now two days off and Monday back on the field against Ukraine which, unlike Serbia, will participate in the European Championships in June in Georgia and Romania. (HANDLE).

