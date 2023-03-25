8
news-txt”>
(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 24 – Italy Under 21 beat Serbia 2-0 in a friendly match at Backa Topola thanks to a brace from Samuele Mulattieri in the second half (9′ and 21′). Now two days off and Monday back on the field against Ukraine which, unlike Serbia, will participate in the European Championships in June in Georgia and Romania. (HANDLE).
(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 24 – Italy Under 21 beat Serbia 2-0 in a friendly match at Backa Topola thanks to a brace from Samuele Mulattieri in the second half (9′ and 21′). Now two days off and Monday back on the field against Ukraine which, unlike Serbia, will participate in the European Championships in June in Georgia and Romania. (HANDLE).
news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA
See also Chinese Super League-Liao Junjian scored a header in stoppage time and Meizhou 1-0 Guangzhou City in consecutive games_Han Jiaqi_Restricted area_Hakka