Italy: the clause that could block Spalletti

The Tuscan coach is a candidate for the blue bench after the resignation of Roberto Mancini, but is still linked to De Laurentiis’ club. Sports law experts divided over the “non-compete clause”

A “non-compete clause” blocks the appointment of Luciano Spalletti as new coach of the national team. Italy has chosen Roberto Mancini’s successor for the blue bench, but De Laurentiis’ company boasts a clause in the agreement with the coach who gave Napoli the third Scudetto in its history. Spalletti is still linked to Napoli and the FIGC must somehow overcome the clause to appoint him as the new coach. The number one of the Football Federation, Gabriele Gravina, will try to convince the president of the Italian champion club, Aurelio De Laurentiis, to “free” Spalletti.

“With the national team, the conditions for competition are missing”

But does the clause also apply to the national team? Opinions are conflicting. “A clause providing for a non-competition agreement can be provided for in an employment contractindeed in certain sporting circles it is quite common but, despite not knowing the text of the contract, it seems difficult, that a possible veto may also concern an assignment that concerns the national team“, argues the lawyer Alberto Fantini. According to the sports law expert therefore “the conditions for competition are lackingwhich instead matter a lot if the new assignment concerns a club of the same category or even of other foreign championships”.

“Clause due. Either it is paid or Spalletti stays put”

Contrary to the opinion of another lawyer and sports law expert, Mattia Grassani. “The clause commits Napoli and Spalletti, no one else. Then it’s not forbidden that a club or a federation, interested in hiring the coach, can replace the coach and pay the amount”, said Grassani. “Spalletti is master of his destiny: if you are placed in a club, rather than in a federation, that sum is due. Or stay put“. “The clause was intended to restore Napoli if Spalletti did not keep his promise to stop for a year and in the perspective that there was a competing club. Nobody thought of a federation… E the FIGC has never paid a club for a coach. This is the political obstacle to overcome,” the lawyer specified.