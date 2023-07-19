Italy, the favorites and how to follow the matches on TV, streaming and radio – breaking latest news

by Alessandro Vinci

The tournament will open on Thursday in Auckland with New Zealand-Norway. In the group of the blue Argentina, Sweden and South Africa. Favorites are the USA, in search of a trio that would have no precedents

Back from last year’s disappointing European Championships, the women’s national soccer team arrives at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with the intention – vice versa – of replicating the good things done in the previous edition of France 2019. Then the adventure of the girls from Milena Bertolini ended up in the quarter-finals (best result ever ex aequo with China 1991, where there were only 12 participating teams), today obtaining the same result would have even more flavor of the enterprise. In the event that Girelli and her teammates manage to pass the group, in fact, they would immediately find themselves in the presence of one of the two qualifiers from Group E: Holland or the United States, in all probability. On the one hand, therefore, the very team that four years ago had interrupted the dreams of glory of the blue; on the other, the number one favorite for the final victory: the stars and stripes dream team aiming to lift the trophy for the third time in a row, an exploit so far never achieved even in the men’s arena.

When Italy plays

Kick-off of the event scheduled for Thursday 20 July at 9 Italian time, when the hosts of New Zealand will host Norway at Eden Park in Auckland. The stage for the final, at 12 on Sunday 20 August, will instead be Stadium Australia in Sydney, built in view of the 2000 Olympics. As for Italy, the first match at 8 on Monday 24 July against Argentina (at the same Eden Park) , then it will be the turn of the matches at the Regional Stadium in Wellington against the battleship Sweden and the Bayana Bayana of South Africa respectively at 9.30 on Saturday 29 July and at 9 on Wednesday 2 August. After that, the eventual round of 16 match will be played on Sunday 6 August at 4 at the Sydney Football Stadium (in case of qualification thanks to group victory) or at 11 at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (should the Azzurri finish second). A goal on paper within reach, considered the best placement in the Fifa ranking of our team compared to both the South American and African champions.

Where the matches will be broadcast

All matches of the national team will be broadcast live on Rai TV channels and in streaming on RaiPlay. The broadcasting rights deal comprises a total of 15 matches, including the opening match, the two semi-finals and the final. Alternatively, it will also be possible to follow the same matches over the air on the frequencies of Rai Radio 1 and Rai Radio 1 Sport, which can be listened to online on RaiPlay Sound.

The most awaited champions

England, Spain and Germany: these, according to bookmakers, are the main rivals of the United States for the victory of the tournament. As for the most eagerly awaited female champions, eyes are primarily on the first three winners of the women’s Ballon d’Or, established five years ago: the Norwegian Ada Hegerberg (2018), the American Megan Rapinoe (2019, who will retire at the end of the season) and the Spanish Alexia Putellas (2021 and 2022, absent from the European Championships twelve months ago due to breaking the cruciate ligament in her left knee). Other confident protagonists then respond to the names of Samantha Kerr (Australia), Aitana Bonmat (Spain), Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh (England), Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway), Wendie Renard (France), Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria), Khadija Shaw (Jamaica), Lena Oberdorf and Alexandra Popp (Germany), as well as the everlasting Marta (Brazil) and Alex Morgan (United States), who at 37 and 34 still don’t seem to want to stop scoring.

Between exclusions and new faces

Still on the subject of singles, the exclusions due to technical choice of captain Sara Gama, of the midfielder Aurora Galli and of the authors of the only two goals for the Azzurri in the last European Championships made noise among the ranks of Italy: the new Everton striker Martina Piemonte and the Milan winger Valentina Bergamaschi. Martina Rosucci absent due to injury. Next to the block of experts formed by the various Giuliani, Bartoli, Linari, Cernoia, Bonansea, Girelli and Giacinti – all already present four years ago -, therefore, space for young new entries such as Benedetta Orsi, Sofia Cantore, Giada Greggi, Benedetta Glionna, Emma Severini, Chiara Beccari and Giulia Dragoni (16-year-old with splendid hopes from Barcelona B), who will try to carve out as many minutes as possible. They too have the task of keeping the Italian flag high, especially in light of the men’s national team’s double non-consecutive participation in the World Cup. From this point of view, Mancini’s men can already start taking notes.

The complete list of the summoned

Goalkeepers: Rachele Baldi (Fiorentina), Francesca Durante (Inter), Laura Giuliani (Milan);

Defenders: Elisa Bartoli (Roma), Lisa Boattin (Juventus), Lucia Di Guglielmo (Roma), Maria Luisa Filangeri (Sassuolo)*, Martina Lenzini (Juventus), Elena Linari (Roma), Beatrice Merlo (Inter)*, Benedetta Orsi (Sassuolo), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus);

Midfielders: Arianna Caruso (Juventus), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus), Giulia Dragoni (Barcelona), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Giada Greggi (Roma), Emma Severini (Fiorentina);

Forwards: Chiara Beccari (Juventus, on loan to Sassuolo), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus), Sofia Cantore (Juventus), Valentina Giacinti (Roma), Cristiana Girelli (Juventus), Benedetta Glionna (Roma), Annamaria Serturini (Roma)

*aggregated as reserve

