Italy Ukraine, Shevchenko: ‘For us it’s already a lot to be able to play’

Andriy Shevchenko, winner of the Italian Cup in 2003 with Milan, he is one of the testimonials of tournament final between Fiorentina and Inter, scheduled tonight May 24 at the Stadio Olimpico. On the sidelines, the Lega Calcio is organizing various events, including the Padel Cup among old glories at the “Il Baiardo” sports center in Rome.

“I’m proud of the Ukrainian players”

Between one bandeja and another, the former Rossoneri striker released a statement on the scheduled match between his Ukraine and Italy on 12 September for the European qualifiers: “Excited for Italy-Ukraine in the European qualifiers? For us, being able to put the team in a position to participate in the tournament is already a great result, despite the war and all the problems we have. I’m proud of the players who travel kilometers and kilometers by car, making themselves available to play and give something positive to the people who care so much. In moments like this we must stand united and believe in our victory.”