Italy Ukraine, where to watch the pre-Olympic volleyball tournament on TV and streaming

The national volleyball team coached by coach De Giorgi returns to the field at the Olympic qualifying tournament played in Rio de Janeiro. After clear successes against the Czech Republic and Qatar, challenging the world champions are the Ukrainians led by the left-handed Oleh Plotnytskyi, strong spiker from Perugia and therefore teammate of captain Giannelli. The match is live on Sky Sport Arena and streaming on Now at 10pm.

The tournament formula

Eight teams, the first two go directly to Paris while the others will have to postpone the hopes of qualifying for the 2024 Olympics in the repechage with the Fivb ranking points. As happened in the Nations League, the European Championships and the women’s Olympic qualifying tournaments, the first criterion for rankings is the number of victories. In the event of a tie, we move on to the points in the standings and only subsequently, if two or more teams are still tied, will the set quotient be calculated first and then the points quotient.

