Penultimate pre-European test for theItalia Under 21 of the ct Paolo Nicolato. In Backa Topola the Azzurrini challenged the Serbia. Italy, without Beans out for a physical problemdominates and wins 2-0 thanks to an amazing one Samuel Mulattieri, author of a brace. On Monday 27 March appointment at the “Granillo” in Reggio Calabria (8 pm) for the last friendly match in view of the continental kermesse of the category scheduled from 21 June to 8 July 2023 in Romania and Georgia.

Italy Under 21, Serbia ko: brace for Mulattieri

Serbia-Italy Under 21, the match

Italy dominates far and wide against age peers Serbia. The Azzurrini controlled and pushed in the first fraction, but without being able to break through. On shields Baldanzi, which tries several times. In the 10th minute the first dangerous shot by the Empoli striker from which the opposing goalkeeper defended well Stankoviche tries again 9′ later with a sure shot but sacrifices himself Duric with the body. In the 23rd minute Baldanzi tries again with a powerful but central left-footed shot, Stankovic says no again. Italy dominates and nearly takes the lead in the 32nd minute with Mulattieri, once again Duric decisive on him. The second half begins and Nicolato immediately opts for some changes: Zanoli for Gallo and Parisi for Pierozzi. In the 53rd minute the turning point: corner kick by Esposito, on the developments of the corner Muleteers bag the head beating Stankovic, therefore Azzurrini ahead. After less than a quarter of an hour Italy finds the 2-0, again with Mulattieri: Zanoli puts in from the right, the Frosinone striker in split acronym the doubling and his very personal brace. Nicolato’s boys also come close to the trio with a free kick of Esposito which ends just outside before and with a nice shot of Parisi then, but nothing happens again. Italy Under 21 clearly beats Serbia with two goals from a sensational Mulattieri, who confirms his streak also with the blue of the national team as well as with the Frosinone shirt.