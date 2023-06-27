Italy Under 21, cookie risk at the European Championship: the combinations – breaking latest news

by Carlos Passerini

The decisive match against Norway is on Wednesday: winning might not be enough for the Azzurrini if ​​Switzerland beat France by scoring more than two goals

Beyond difficulties and bad thoughts, straight to the goal. If there’s a symbol of this Under 21 team that dreams big, it’s its captain: Sandro Tonali. Finished in the eye of the storm for the choice (his) to leave Milan for Newcastle, where he will earn a salary of 10 million euros a year, the man of the moment is coming out on top: two games and two assists winners, but above all an exceptional contribution in terms of experience and leadership. Driven by Sandrino, the Azzurrini pursue their double dream: to win the European Championship and conquer one of the three Olympic passes for Paris 2024.

Possible mission, but far from obvious. First of all we need to reach the quarter-finals and to do so, not even a victory over Norway in the last group match, tomorrow in Cluj (8.45 pm, live on Rai 1) might not be enough. Watch out for the cookie, yeah. Like the one (never digested) that cost Trapattoni’s national team the 2004 European Championship, the unforgettable 2-2 between Sweden and Denmark. The situation of group D is as follows: France 6 points, Italy and Switzerland 3, Norway zero. By beating the Scandinavians, who still have a few chances, the Azzurrini would arithmetically access the quarterfinals, unless in the other match Switzerland overcomes France with a single goal difference and scoring more than 2 goals at the same time (3-2 , as well as a 4-3 or 5-4 for the Swiss, would trigger the mechanism of the detached classification and would send the French and Swiss to the quarterfinals). A remote hypothesis, but not far-fetched.

In any case, a dutiful consideration: Les Bleus, number one candidates for the final victory, will no longer agree to settle for a narrow defeat and therefore second place, which would force them to challenge the very strong Spain in the quarter-finals, which they have won three of the last six Under-21 European Championships. In fact, a draw against Ukraine is enough for the Red Furies tonight to finish group B first. It must be said that even a draw could be enough for Italy, if Switzerland does not beat France. And that he could even go through with a defeat.

In short: on the eve of the last race, every scenario is open. So it’s better not to do too many calculations and think only about winning. Perhaps trying to avoid reopening evenings that were already closed as happened on Sunday against Switzerland, when we were ahead 3-0 at half-time and then finished 3-2, between shivers and fear.

We are united, we have to believe in ourselves, Roma player Edoardo Bove said yesterday, returning to the two fouls committed against Switzerland and not sanctioned by the referee, which could have cost the Azzurrini dearly. Technology isn’t there for us just as it isn’t for the others, smiled Mourinho’s player in reference to the scandal of the first match, when it was us who were damaged by the incomprehensible absence of the Var. Coach Nicolato had invoked compensation from the god of football and was satisfied. Var or not Var, tomorrow the only thing that counts is going through.

