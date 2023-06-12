Italy-Uruguay Under 20, the analysis of the match — Sportellate.it

An Italy too ugly to be true.

“Erasmus” is the Monday column in which we tell you about a sparkling game from the international football weekend. If you missed previous episodes, you can find them here.

“I’ve got no roots“, he repeated obsessively Alice Merton since December 2016, refrain of one of those radio hits that quickly go from cute to unbearable in the time of a jump of a couple of radio frequencies in Italy. It should be the mantra of traveling, that of moving away from our origins imposed on us from birth and discovering our essence anywhere in the world. Instead, in football as in life, you find yourself coming to terms with your roots and your past, which have developed capillarily under the surface and continued everywhere.

The final of the Under 20 World Cup carries significant symbolic loads. An Argentine stadium named after Mardona, perhaps the icon that has most succeeded in unifying Italy and South America since the time of Garibaldi. For Uruguay it is almost a home game, given that from Montevideo to La Plata you can easily go with a ferry, an afternoon and thirty euros available. There are historical, geographical and sporting roots that unite Italy, Argentina and Uruguay but, above all, there is a trophy to play for.

We got to know Nunziata’s boys. They are an almost alien team in the Italian context: they play with intensity but with a diamond-shaped midfield and with quality at the center of everything.

Then, for our self-defeating taste that must always dirty beautiful things, that vague background noise that accompanies those who are unable to fully enjoy things has spread. Ironically, we found ourselves at the center Simone Pafundi: an almost ideological battle between those who would like him to be a permanent owner because his technique compensates for the lack of desire to retreat and those who have already identified him as a reflection of the young people from whom everything is demanded immediately but who are not granted luxury and ease to be able to fail before succeeding. At the same time, complaints came to Inter for not having bet on Casadei immediately, not giving him the field in Serie A and, indeed, sacrificing him for 20 million – a figure which, in any case, for a spring was and is off the charts.

Leading Uruguay is Marcelo Broli, a classic youth football coach who fluctuated between the Penarol youth academy and the Uruguayan lower leagues. It was at the Penarol that Broli met goalkeeper Randall Rodriguez. The defensive line Ponte-Boselli-González-Matturro he underwent a change only after Ponte’s muscle injury in the quarterfinals, with Rodrigo Chagas to fill his place as right-back. The midfield, almost to indulge in a historical tradition, relies heavily on the athletic skills of the captain Fabricio Diaz e you damiano garcia, with Ignacio Sosa as first reserve. Among attacking midfielders and forwards, the only permanent starter in the tournament is 10, Franco Gonzalezprototypical player whose Skills and Goals on Youtube they would make mid-lower Serie A fans go crazy on midsummer nights as soon as his name was mentioned in the transfer market.

Up front, the center forward Andres Martin Ferrari he is a betrothed of Villarreal; Matías Ezequiel Abaldo Menyouleft-handed outfielder of unspecified German ancestry said to resemble Nicolas Tagliafico, not exactly the first player that comes to mind for the “wing with the vice of goal” category but oh well; the possibility that the state of the form of Anderson Duartewho started as the last choice in attack and is now a striker with 3 goals in 3 games in the knockout stage and a story of falls and rises, make Broli waive his 4-2-3-1 in favor of a more compact and vertical 4-4-2; the feeling that they are about to play the last game of their lives every single game. And they are not even 20 years old.

Three quarters of the starting defense and the captain have Italian citizenship, as well as Celeste, always on the subject of roots. Captain Diaz and Duarte feel i hosts of the tournament after the elimination of Argentina, always on the subject of roots. Boselli, included in the first list of players called up for Bielsa on a par with 5 other members of the Celeste team from Broli and last exponent of the school of caudilli charrúabrother of Juan Manuel protagonist of the two previous editions of Sub-20, always on the subject of roots.

For both it would be the first title in history, and the beginning could not be anything but tense and nervous. Both seem to be out of breath from the efforts of the semifinals, the Azzurrini solved the South Korean conundrum with a punishment Maradonian of Pafundi in the stadium that is dedicated to Diego and the Celeste forced into one huge effort due to the short bench (only 4 changes available including 2 goalkeepers and 2 on the list only for signing honor) against Israel.

Nunziata goes by Folletism, with Baldanzi and Pafundi together from 1′ in support of Ambrosino, the summa of the functional game of this U-20, and renounces Zanotti after the tragic performance in the semifinal in favor of Turicchia and Giovane. There Celeste find Luciano RodriguezThat, like De Rossi in 2006, he was sent off for an elbow and accumulated days of disqualification that would have allowed him to return only in the event of a final. In the end he succeeded: he returned to the field and did it as a left winger.

Uruguay presses with an intensity that Nunziata and his team have never encountered in the tournament. The CT supports Pafundi and Ambrosino in non-possession to hide Udinese’s 2006 when Uruguay has the ball. This backfired against Italy, less effective in individual runs in the medium-long distance than in articulated dribbling, prevented by Celeste’s pressing. At 10′ the first thrill, with a progression of Franco Gonzalez who cares about the furrows in La Plata’s turf and the slap from outside by Diaz who splinters the support post of Desplanches’ goal. In the 12th minute the second slash from outside the Uruguayan captain.

The Celeste dictates the pace, strong of a man marking in the opponent’s half and in his own zone that messes up the points of reference for the ascent of Nunziata’s boys. Numerical parity on the side of the ball, with two full-backs not built for the change of play, is obsessively sought by Broli’s 11 and engulfs Italy’s possession, often forcing them into long balls.

Deplanches save to Anderson Duarte. The Sub 20 World Cup final between Uruguay and Italy continues 0-0 in 28 minutes.pic.twitter.com/nknSQWXrjN — BundesligARG 🇦🇷 (@Bundes_LigARG) June 11, 2023 And after 20 minutes Desplanches has to make a completely meaningless save.

Uruguay’s intensity is impressive and gives the impression that Italy is always outnumbered. Casadei and Baldanzi don’t have the physical space to be triggered, and so it’s reduced to the long ball from Turicchia and Giovane to climb over the circle in midfield. It looks like a different team to the rest of the Argentine countryside, 11 people picked at random from the streets, deprived of the footballing memory of the boldness shown over the past two weeks.

After half an hour here is the new right foot from outside by Diaz, almost a tic with which Uruguay releases the tension, this time following the first internal overlap by Matturro à la Theo Hernández. To play the game that is developing, one would think of Esposito in place of Ambrosino, less inclined to fight and much more in government, but Italy simply can’t keep up the pace, almost always ending up in apnea as it never happened not even against Nigeria in the group stage.

Diaz reads the pass line between Baldanzi and Casadei, recovers the ball and evades the re-aggression with a veronica, widening from the right wing on the opposite flank. All at the edge of his own penalty area. One of those moments that, regardless of nationality and sympathy for one team or another, makes you think that you would entrust your daughter, your bank account and, if he asked you, even what to eat tonight to a player .

The 0-0 at the interval is very wide for Italy, completely overwhelmed by the intensity of the opponents. Zanotti enters for Faticanti, moving Casadei to the center right to add some muscle fibers to tickle the gigantism of Matturro and the verve of De los Santos. The game that Uruguay wants continues to be played, with the dynamism and energy of the Celeste dictating the context. Time 5′ and Zanotti has already taken home the collar and elastic band of De los Santos’ shirt, continuing the difficult slope undertaken with Joon-ho Bae in the semifinals.

In the 56th minute Italy’s first possession arrives in which we see Nunzata’s references, daughter of a less suffocating pressure than Uruguay. Nunziata who, understanding the trend of the match, changed the two forwards to insert Esposito and Montevago. It’s a more vertical U-20 Italy with second balls, a more suitable Italy that adheres to the context but less of Nunziata’s Italy. More responsive but less secure. A rebound on Ghilardi avoided the opening goal after an incredible serpentine by Franco Gonzalez. Casadei is tired and Prati loses the first ball of the World Cup to pressure from Diaz, making it clear to everyone that the situation is bad.

Diaz’s right foot from outside the area again. Just when Uruguay begins to lower the intensity, Italy holds the field better but Prati commits the second mistake of his World Cup, entering with a hammer on Diaz and getting expelled. To save him is the innermost hope of football in 2023 for a fan who sees something bad happen to his team: an intervention by the VAR who finds the flaw in form to cling to. This is one of those cases: in the end, Prati’s red is switched to yellow, with a sigh of relief from all the white shirts.

In the 4-0 opening match against Iraq, 2 Celeste goals came from a corner kick. This lines up with five to go: Matturro touches it 4 times with his left foot in the scrum without anyone being able to get close, the carom shot at the far post and the first to pounce is Luciano Rodriguez. 1-0 Uruguay. The VAR intervenes again, some hope so. It takes 150 seconds which seem like 150 hours to understand that, however, there’s nothing to report and the 11′ of recovery can begin.

This recovery is the survival instinct opposed to the frustration of not recognizing yourself. There may not be a ball on the pitch and nothing would change: they are two ontological instances and not two football teams. Uruguay wasted a 5 vs 1 counterattack, almost to mock their opponents and see if they had ever been able to restart the match.

Fede Valverde’s expression of happiness when he watched his junior brothers become world champions after winning 1-0 against Italy in the U20 World Cup Final! 🙌🏆🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/Kxj8UrSKTU — About Real Madrid (@SeputarMadrid) June 12, 2023

Italy, however, can’t do it: the Azzurri’s match ends with two total shots, without ever taking the goal. Uruguay swept physically and athletically; his goalkeeper didn’t get his gloves dirty and his teammates can probably also complain about not having won it sooner and better. To console Nunziata’s boys there is a fantastic journey, made with a fun and recognizable idea of ​​football, which showed a different Italy than usual. And, at the same time, it showed a traditional Uruguay in an almost dystopian way. Because in the end you always go back to your roots.