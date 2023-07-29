Italy was beaten 5-0 by Sweden at the Women’s Soccer World Cup

The women’s national soccer team was defeated 5-0 by Sweden in the second match of the group stage of the Women’s Soccer World Cup. However, this result does not jeopardize qualification for the round of 16, given that Italy remain second in group G and in the last match of this phase, scheduled for Wednesday morning against South Africa, it will be enough to keep their position (they have a two-point lead on Argentina and South Africa).

Sweden were favourites, also as the third team in the world rankings. However, the match was balanced until the final minutes of the first half, in which Sweden scored three goals in five minutes, mainly exploiting the physicality and height of their players. Two of the first three goals were headed from set pieces, as was the fourth, in the first minute of stoppage time. The last one was instead scored on the counterattack, again in added time.

