Home » Italy was beaten 5-0 by Sweden at the Women’s Soccer World Cup
Sports

Italy was beaten 5-0 by Sweden at the Women’s Soccer World Cup

by admin
Italy was beaten 5-0 by Sweden at the Women’s Soccer World Cup

The women’s national soccer team was defeated 5-0 by Sweden in the second match of the group stage of the Women’s Soccer World Cup. However, this result does not jeopardize qualification for the round of 16, given that Italy remain second in group G and in the last match of this phase, scheduled for Wednesday morning against South Africa, it will be enough to keep their position (they have a two-point lead on Argentina and South Africa).

Sweden were favourites, also as the third team in the world rankings. However, the match was balanced until the final minutes of the first half, in which Sweden scored three goals in five minutes, mainly exploiting the physicality and height of their players. Two of the first three goals were headed from set pieces, as was the fourth, in the first minute of stoppage time. The last one was instead scored on the counterattack, again in added time.

See also  Promotion, Ivrea scoring machine and defending the record

You may also like

Peroni Nastro Azzurro, partnership with Dinamo Sassari –...

Hertha BSC in the 2nd Bundesliga against Fortuna...

Sweden-Italy (5-0), the scattered considerations – Sportellate

Panama vs Jamaica – the highlights

Pérez Secures Eighth Place Start for Belgian Grand...

the eco-sustainable cycling pad –

Equalization outnumbered: Promoted Wehen defies Magdeburg by a...

Jasiel Rivero agrees for a 1+1 with Maccabi...

Second division: FC St. Pauli wins against 1....

Naples, De Laurentiis: ‘The Champions League is all...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy