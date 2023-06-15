Home » Italy were beaten 2-1 by Spain in the semi-finals of the Nations League
The men’s national soccer team was beaten 2-1 by Spain in the semi-finals of the Nations League, the seasonal competition for European national teams. With the defeat, Italy will no longer be able to win the tournament, but only play in the final for third place against the Netherlands on Sunday afternoon in Enschede. Spain, on the other hand, will play the final for first place against Croatia on Sunday evening in Rotterdam.

The goals of the match were scored in the first half by Yeremy Pino for Spain and Ciro Immobile from a penalty for Italy. The decisive one was instead scored by Joselu in the final minutes of the second half.

