A solid, precise and convincing Italy in terms of game chemistry, makes its positive debut in the European Championship which sees it immediately exploit its superiority over tender Estonia. At the Forum there is the right atmosphere to push the Azzurri after Giannis’ show in Greece-Croatia but above all there is Simone Fontecchio, recognized leader of the team, a shooter with fairy hands, a player with great confidence. It is he who gives the first acceleration with a three-point shot. But the first quarter slips off in balance.

LONG BLUE — In the second quarter Mannion and Fontecchio again pushed a 14-0 partial, also fueled by the flights of Captain Datome. On +15 (35-20) Italy sits down for a moment and the Estonians take the opportunity to return to 37-31 with the adrenaline of play Kriisa, a collegiate in Arizona. Before the break comes another blue discharge with the sidereal triple of the usual Fontecchio and the robbery baskets of Ricci and Polonara: break of 15-2 so the Azzurri go to rest on +19 (52-33) with Fontecchio top scorer at altitude 17 points and with the whole team producing excellent shooting percentages: 63% from two, 47% from three and the outline of a +14 in the rebound balance (25-11).

AGGRESSIVE — Italy becomes more aggressive in the second half and Melli begins to rise with blows. It’s up to him and Polonara, the new twin towers of the national team, to reach the maximum advantage on +23 (67-44). The ball continues to spin well, there is no longer any need for the wizards of Fontecchio, even Datome resumes scoring and Mannion returns to press hard. Poz gets angry or pretends to get angry to keep the tension high in the quintet: the coach harshly picks up Ricci and then hugs and kisses him on the bench. There hasn’t been a game for a while. Tomorrow instead we will have to fight up to 40 ‘on all the balls to stem Super Giannis’ Greece. But it was known even before this debut. See also Smallpox of monkeys: in Italy they rise to 662, +18 cases from 12 August - Medicine

