Italy with Mancicni before semifinal against Spain

When summer comes, Italian football fans focus on a very special competition, the “calciomercato”. The summer competition between clubs for the most sought-after players, which is beginning these days, is already moving people’s minds more than anything else.

The Italian national team meets Spain this Thursday in the semi-finals of the Nations League (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Nations League and on DAZN). Coach Roberto Mancini’s team hadn’t been given any special attention before. “Spain – Italy is a showcase,” wrote Corriere della Sera, downgrading the game in Enschede, the Netherlands, to a mere star show before the start of the new season.