The Italian Rugby Federation, which recently announced its commitment to protecting the rights to prevention and treatment of breast cancer, supports the “In the sign of prevention” campaign on the occasion of Tiktok Women’s Six Nations 2023

The initiative, carried out in collaboration with Europa Donna Italia, an association founded in 1994 by Umberto Veronesi which deals with protecting women’s rights to the prevention and treatment of breast cancer, officially kicked off on the occasion of the no-cap match against Spain last February 11, during which, in the moment of the national anthem, the athletes performed a symbolic gesture of self-examination of the breasts aimed at keeping attention high on the topic and encouraging public opinion to prevent for diagnosis early, essential for the correct identification and management of the disease.

After all, breast cancer is the most diagnosed oncological pathology in the Italian population, with an impact on the National Health System that can be well explained through the numbers: in Italy in 2022 over 55,000 new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed and there are as many as 834,000 women alive who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The “In the sign of prevention” campaign, which may be repeated during the year during some matches still being defined, is now being told through the publication of a short video relating to the involvement of the athletes, who then lent themselves to some personal testimonies, aimed at further raising awareness of the importance of prevention in this area.

The video is present on all the social and communication channels of the Italian Rugby Federation and Europa Donna Italia