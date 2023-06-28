ITALY’S SUCCESS OVER SCOTLAND ON THE DEBUT IN RUGBY’S “SIX NATIONS” – SportHistoria

The Azzurri celebrate the triumph – da:wikipedia.org

Article by John Manenti

If it is true, as it is true, that “you never forget the first time…”, we believe that the date of February 5, 2000 is carved in “Book of Memories” of the Italian-Argentine fly-half Diego Dominguez, absolute protagonist in Italy’s debut match in the prestigious tournament “Five Nations” which has since been renamed “Six Nations”, with the blue XV joining the four teams (England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland) of the United Kingdom, then steadily enlarged by the end of the Second World War also to France, which had already taken part in it from 1910 to 1931 …

An undoubted honor and privilege, which theItaly had gained in the field during the last decade of the 20th century, thanks above all to the affirmation (31-25) over Argentina at the World Cup in South Africa 1995 and to the double success – 37-29 at the “Lansdowne” in Dublin and 37-22 in Bologna – on Ireland, while Scotland had also been defeated 25-21 in a test match at the end of January 1998.

In short, not a “courtesy”, but a hard-won right, even if the outcome of the fourth edition of the World Cup, held at the beginning of October 1999, had given rise to some perplexity about the choice made, given the sensational (in the score …) Azzurri reverses against England (67-7) and New Zealand – even 101-3, second worst defeat in history only because the previous 19 June in Durban , South Africa won 101-1 …!! – which was also followed by the 25-28 defeat against Tonga …

Based on these performances, the quota of 250-1 assigned by the British bookmakers to Italy as the winner of theSix Nations” 2000 appears far too low, and therefore there is no lack of curiosity, rather than expectation, to see what the behavior of our standard-bearers will be at their debut in this Event, albeit with a new technical guide after the aforementioned “A terrible year”, con 49-year-old New Zealander Brad Johnstone to take the place of Massimo Mascioletti.

Moreover, the Azzurri are called to face the Scotland, namely the winner of the last edition of the “Five Nations” with 3 victories and a narrow defeat (21-24) against England – with the latter literally throwing away the “Grande Slam” being overtaken 32-31 by Wales on the final day – and also well distinguished at the previous year’s World Cup, exiting with honors (18-30) against the All Blacks …

Everything seems, therefore, to conspire against Italy when at 14:00 on Saturday 5 February 2000, South African Race Director Jonathan Kaplan kicks off the match at the “StWhirlwind Flaminio” in Rome and in front of 24,000 spectators, a low turnout and daughter of the aforementioned poor results, but never as in this case “the absent will be wrong …!!”.

With 23-year-old Tino Paoletti making his debut in the Azzurri, the match is not looking good for the visitors, as they already before the quarter of an hour of play, Captain John Leslie, returning from previous ankle problems, must leave the fieldreplaced by James McLaren, as well as a couple of missed free kicks from Kenny Logan which will have their weight on the economy of the match, whose the result was unlocked around the middle of the first half thanks to Scottish fly-half Gregor Townsend who, having received the oval from a spontaneous melee, throws it into the middle of the posts with a drop from about 35 meters …

Scottish advantage, however, of very short duration, since just 5′ pass before Dominguez starts his very personal show by making a free kick from a remarkable distance and angleto then concede an encore shortly after the half hour mark, this time from a far more favorable position for 6-3 Italy, before the end of the half gave plenty of excitement.

It happens, in fact, that in the 36th minute the Scottish full-back Glenn Metcalfe charged towards the blue try line only to be tackled on the 22-metre line by Tronconbut falling with his back to the posts he performs a kind of football-style upside down, so as to allow pylon Gordon Bulloch to pick up the oval and go and deposit it between poles for easy transformation of Logan and bringing forward 10-6 his …

But before the two teams go to rest, Dominguez still has two shots in the barrel to score, or as many goals (in the 39th minute and 3′ of added time …), such as to send Italy ahead 12-10 at the intervala certainly unexpected result on the eve, albeit with a minimum margin which certainly cannot be considered reassuring.

A first, important turning point of the meeting is recorded, vice versa, on the return to the field, with the fly-half of the Stade Français to inflame the Capitoline public thanks to two drops in the space (42′ and 47′) of only 5′ – with the second from a sidereal distance, over 35 meters – which bring Italy up 18-10 and, in stark contrast to the “hot foot” by Dominguez, there is the “bad day” on the other side of Logan, who fails another placement before leaving, now belatedly, the assignment to Townsend, who scores from pitch to 58‘ but between two other feats of the Italian-Argentine …

And when, finally, in the 68th minute, it’s still the blue fly-half to send the oval between the posts with his third drop of the day for the 27-13 run (with all the points of Italy to bear his signature …) it is understood that “Impossible is nothing” (“nothing is impossible” …) if you really believe it, even if the classic is missing “icing on the cakeconstituted by violating the opponent’s goal line.

But which, punctually, takes shape when first of all it is Dominguez himself who tries to put the “point exclamation” on a monstrous performancelaunching himself in slalom towards the goal only to be tackled one meter from it and then, on the developments of the subsequent scrum, it is up to the substitute Giampiero De Carli finalizing the blue percussion by crushing the ball in goal with Dominguez to take charge of the conversion for his 29th point and Italy 34-13from which nothing detracts from the try in recovery signed by Martin Leslie for the final 34-20 between the jubilation on the pitch and in the stands …

There certainly could not have been a better debut, with the blue fly-half rewarded (and we would have liked to see the opposite …) as “Man of the Match”, if it were not chand Italy does not confirm itself in the continuation of the Tournament, picking up heavy defeats – 16-47 in Cardiff against Wales, even 12-60 in Dublin against Ireland and 12-59 at the Flaminio against England – except in the match on 1 April 2000 at the “Stade de France”, con i “cousins” transalpines to impose themselves only 42-31 and with four tries of the blue brand.

Curiously, Scotland, also with only setbacks at its expense, he takes away the whim of overcoming England 19-13 on the last day which, if it does not prevent the XV della Rosa from making the Tournament his own, prevents him from carrying out the “Grande Slam” and, on the contrary, reaching Italy with 2 points in the standings, condemning it to last place and the consequent “Wooden spoon” (“Wooden Spoon”, in the English sense …) …

And, Sport is also this …

