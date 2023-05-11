They can be done beautifully itineraries in the Karst in Sloveniahere’s what to see and what to do in the Postojna caves and surroundings.

Land of water, of hills shaped by the Bora and by poetry, the Karst. Just halfway between the Alps and the Mediterranean, this land gives its name to a geological phenomenon studied all over the world. Yet, you don’t necessarily need to be a geologist to know and appreciate the karst, just as you don’t have to speak Slovenian to let yourself go to the sweet music of Srečko Kosovel’s verses. Just open your eyes and mind.

Look at the images in the gallery.

Read also

Itineraries in the Karst in Slovenia, what to see

The Carso is hollow, pitted like Gruyère, along the course of the rivers that from the Julian Alps cross and dig a gray land of limestone, karstic, to be precise. The elements of nature, in the Carso, have created a scenario that could only exist in these parts.

A vertical world, to be examined in layers. It starts from the heart of the earth, where among the stalactites of caves of San Canziano or Postojna a real underground Amazon opens up where you can meet up to 150 different animal species. Down here, water reigns supreme, showing itself in all its unstoppable life force.

Read also

Once out on the surface, a honey and wine scented nature welcomes us Terrano, to be crossed slowly, in contemplation. Bikes, e-bikes, but also trekking to discover a world where red earth continually alternates with gullies and flysch, water basins created by man or by karst phenomena, soft hills topped by churches and castles set in rock walls from which they seem emerge, the same rock they are made of.

The Karst is an intersection of dirt roads that never ceases to reserve surprises.

Postojna and San Canziano caves: underground Slovenia

Around 8,000 new caves are discovered every year in Slovenia, the karst country par excellence. Of these, the best known are certainly those of the Carso, and in particular those of Postumia and those of San Canziano, included since 1986 by UNESCO in the list of World Heritage Sites.

The caves of San Canziano, excavated, or rather corroded, by the water of the Recca river, are a sort of gigantic underground canyon, which in some sections reaches a height of almost 160 meters. 160 meters, but underground! It is truly one of those places where the irrepressible force of nature shows itself as clearly as possible drop by drop, room by room, cave by cave.

The postojna cave, explored in more than two hundred years since their discovery by almost 40 million visitors, they were the first caves in the world to be crossed by a railway and are still the most visited in Slovenia today. In 1872, in fact, the first section of the a journey that still today enchants those on board the little train and with upturned nose he scrutinizes the secrets that are hidden among the limestone rocks of these underground environments. In 1899 Postumia was already so loved that it made it necessary to open the first underground post office in the world, from which tens of thousands of postcards were sent out every year, just as today, in the same way, photos and selfies taken in these caves, as mysterious as at the same time instagrammable and great.

Predjama castle, perched on the rocks

Nine kilometers from the Postojna Cave rises an incredible place: Predjama Castle, set in a vertical wall of 120 meters between the karst peaks of the region, it is an authentic medieval miracle placed right at the entrance of a cave. There are many legends told about the castle, and its charm is such that it inspired the imagination of George RR Martin, author of the novels from which the cult series Game of Thrones is based. Speaking of cinema, Jackie Chan shot the film Armor of God in 1986 right here. One of the most fascinating events related to the castle and the caves is that of Erasmus of Predjama, rebel baron who at the end of the fifteenth century dared to challenge the emperor Frederick III siding with the Hungarian pretender to the crown Matthias Corvinus. In response, the imperial troops besieged the manor of Predjama for more than a year, but to their great surprise the inhabitants did not seem to be affected at all by the isolation in which the castle was forced. Indeed, Erasmus began to make fun of the emperor’s army, sending the enemy generals gifts such as baskets of cherries and roast meats.

They began to circulate among the soldiers voices of ghosts that mysteriously filled the storerooms of the castle surrounded by siege, also confirmed by the disturbing echoes that came at night from the depths of the earth. In reality, it seems that the supplies reached Erasmo directly from the tangle of tunnels formed by the karst caves of the area, and even the noises were nothing but the underground rumble generated by those who crossed them! The story of this Slovenian Robin Hood ended in the worst possible way, with the betrayal of a servant who revealed to the besiegers the only Achilles’ heel of the fortress: the latrine, where poor Erasmus was hit by a cannonball at a year and a day of resistance, being killed. The myth of the feat he grazed, however, remains alive.

The Karst by bicycle among the vineyards

Among the sinkholes of the Slovenian Karst, a centuries-old winemaking tradition is jealously guarded which produces thousands of Terran bottlesor from a unique grape in the world with proven beneficial properties for health. Karst Slovenia appears, at times, like a garden of spices and delicious fruit, which provide the local teran grape with hints of cherry and aromatic notes, which vary from vineyard to vineyard. A red wine to be tasted in one of the dozens of wineries in the area, perhaps paired with a rich platter of local cheeses and cured meats, where raw ham, dried under the breath of the Bora, stands out above all.

The hills of the Karst are also well suited to world of two wheels and that of trekking: one of the most loved cycling routes is that of an old railway that connected Trieste to Kozina, right along the current Italian border. Abandoned in the middle of the last century, the track layout has been transformed into a picturesque white road, which it runs along the flysch layers of the Val Rosandra between almost vertical walls and small galleries. The jaw-dropping vistas of this road cover a total route of 25km, ideal for both a light day’s cycling and a weekend’s trekking.

However, the Karst is also a land of art and poetry to be explored at the slow pace of a bicycle. A must-see circular cycling route, named The circle of cultural heritage of the Karst, in 81 km it embraces the architecture of Max Fabiani, the art of Tone Kralj, mixing expressionism with religious themes, up to the indelible poetry of a giant of European culture like Srečko Kosovel.

Slovenia.info’s photo

Advertising